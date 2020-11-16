BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos |

Dangote Cement Plc, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN) and six other listed entities raised a total of N344.89 billion through commercial papers (CPs) programme from the capital market in the nine months, LEADERSHIP can reveal.

These funds were raised, admitted and listed on the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited platform. The Nigerian Commercial Paper (CP) market has remained a viable option for corporate entities looking to raise funds to meet shortfalls in their working capital, as well as other short-term expenditures.

Committed to fostering the development of the Nigerian financial market by championing and supporting strategic market-driven initiatives, FMDQ Securities Exchange, a platform for the registration, listing, quotation, trading and recording of financial securities, approved the quotation of all the funds.

Meanwhile, the current business climate, marred by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has seen most corporates and business entities look to the debt capital markets as a viable avenue to efficiently raise capital in order to meet their financing needs towards business expansion and/or working capital management, amongst others.

Data obtained by LEADERSHIP showed that Dangote Cement raised a total of N150 billion CP notes under its N150 billion Domestic CP Issuance Programme, while MTNN issued N100 billion Series one and two CP notes under its N100.00 billion CP Issuance Programme.

Mixta Real Estate Plc raised a total of N17.61 billion, comprises of N2.39 billion Series 28 and N3.30 billion Series 20-23 CP notes under its N20.00 billion CP Issuance Programme; and N9.84 billion Series one and N2.08 billion Series two CPs under its N15 billion CP Issuance Programme.

CardinalStone Partners Limited also issued N5 billion Series one CP under its N10 billion CP Issuance Programme; Coronation Merchant Bank raised N6.00 billion Series nine, N9 billion Series 10, N0.32 billion Series seven and N6.64 billion Series eight CP under its N100 billion CP Issuance Programme; United Capital raised N1.35 billion Series one and N3.97 billion Series two CP under its N20 billion CP Issuance Programme; and the Sterling Bank raised N6.85 billion Series one Tranche A and N8.15 billion Series two Tranche A CP under its N100 billion CP Issuance Programme.

Flour Mills of Nigeria issued N10 billion Series 13 and N20 billion Series 14 CP notes under its N100 billion CP Issuance Programme.

Commercial Papers (CPs) are unsecured short-term debt instruments issued by corporates to get funds from the public to meet short-term debt obligations such as working capital needs. CPs are similar to Treasury bills (T-Bills) because they are issued at discount rates, which may be paid upfront or capitalized. It is usually issued for maturities between 15 days to 270 days maximum tenor, including rollover, from the date of issue.

Speaking on this great achievement, the CEO of FMDQ Group, Mr Bola Koko, expressed his delight on the admission of these securities to FMDQ Exchange and FMDQ Depository, and the wider implication for the market.

According to him, the market has been yearning for corporate benchmarks for pricing and valuation of securities in the debt capital market, and coming at a time when the resilience of the Nigerian financial market is being tested by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is even more commendable.

“The success of these issuances by the premier and largest business conglomerate in Africa, Dangote Industries, through its subsidiary, Dangote Cement, and the debut made into the Nigerian DCM by leading telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria Communications, lay credence to the untapped and great potential of the Nigerian capital market to support sustainable development in Nigeria, and the confidence of investors, as well as the commitment of FMDQ Group to empower the markets to deliver prosperity to Nigeria and Nigerians.”

Also, managing director/CEO, Highcap Securities, Mr. David Adonri, said a lot of companies are no longer enjoying credit from their bankers to the volume they need to run their businesses; that is why you see that corporates are resorting to raising money through commercial papers.

He explained that raising funds through issuance of commercial papers is similar to getting loans from banks especially in respect of fixed cost of the funds, but the difference is that the CP funds come from the general investing public.

Additionally, Adonri said that the recent rush to the CP market would not also be unconnected to the dearth of activity in the primary equities market, saying, “the primary market has been dormant for a long time since a lot of companies cannot raise fund there. Of course, you have to look for an alternative source of funding; that is part of the reason why you see companies embracing commercial papers of late, though CPs are short term debt that are basically used to finance short term projects.”