Dangote Cement Plc, in its audited financials for the year ended December 31, 2021, has showed, among others, that it remains the most profitable company listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The company’s result is on the back of an inflationary year, as most businesses and their consumers have had to deal with rising cost of goods and services.

A cursory view of the result reveals the company’s profit was driven by a significant rise in the domestic and export sales in Nigeria, and its Pan Africa segment. Both segments delivered a revenue of N1.38 trillion in the full-year period compared to N1.03 trillion same period last year.

Details of the result showed that Dangote Cement’s group revenue rose by 34 per cent from N1.034 trillion in the corresponding period of 2020, to N1.384 trillion, with the Nigerian operations accounting for the lion’s share of N993.399 billion, from N719.945 billion; while the pan African business stood at N397.329 billion from N318.681 billion.

The production cost of sales increased from N437.97 billion to N551.019 billion, while the gross profit stood at N832.618 billion, compared to the previous N596.226 billion. Administrative expenses rose to N64.349 billion from N60.339 billion, while profit from operating activities soared from N386.734 billion to N582.491 billion.

Profit before tax climbed to N538.366 billion from N373.31 billion; even as income tax expense increased by N76.685 billion, or 78.85 per cent. Net profit from Nigeria stood at N439.16 billion from N370.317 billion; The net profit, therefore, amounted to Earnings Per Share of N21.24, compared to N16.14, out of which the directors have recommended a N20 dividend per share, up by 25 per cent from the prior year’s N16.14 per share.

The register of shareholders will be closed on May 31, 2022, while dividend will be paid electronically on June 15, 2022, to those who remain shareholders of the company as at May 30, 2022, after approval at the annual general meeting on the previous day in Lagos.

On the company’s performance, Cordros Securities Limited “We are impressed that Dangote Cement exerted its pricing power in the Nigerian cement market. This, alongside gains from operational efficiencies, enabled the company to achieve a record EBITDA of N683.25 billion in 2021 full year, the highest delivered since inception.

“We also like the increase in Dividends Per Share (DPS) during the review period, more so that the company recently completed tranche II of the share buyback programme in January 2022. However, we expect the momentum in private sector demand for cement to moderate in 2022 full year, given the substantial hike in cement prices. In addition, we believe electioneering activities will also weigh on public sector demand, particularly in second half, 2022.”

The chairman of Dangote Cement, Alhaji Aliko Dangote at the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, said that “Our sustainability agenda remained firmly on track. In line with “The Dangote Way” principles of continually fostering best practices in environmental, social and governance performance. We maintained strong board administration on sustainability issues, leveraging the wealth and diversity of experience, and strong commitment of members of our Board Technical and Sustainability Committee.”

He stated that “As Africa’s largest cement manufacturer, we understand our corporate sustainability responsibilities. We are focused on continually improving our social and environmental stewardship, socio-economic well-being, and health and safety of key stakeholders. We are dedicated to ensuring progress in the communities and economies where we carry out our business.

“We are also committed to fulfilling the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and are taking very concrete steps to own and drive these Global Goals in our business operations and across our value chain.”

Dangote added that “In 2020, we commissioned our Apapa and Onne export terminals in Nigeria, and commenced clinker exports to West and Central Africa. The vision for our export strategy is to make West and Central Africa cement and clinker self-sufficient, with Nigeria as the main supplier and exporter.

“We also remain focused on meeting the demand in Nigeria and as such, we increased our capacity by three Mt in Obajana and we commissioned our gas fired power plant in Tanzania.”

He said “We are building an enduring brand that is Dangote Cement and we recognise that a strong commitment to sustainable business practices will enable us to achieve this long-term vision.”

He also said “We will continue to improve our efforts in sustainability by applying ‘The Dangote Way’ to the seven Sustainability Pillars of our business culture and operations. Dangote Cement has transformed into an exporter of this basic but vital commodity, thanks to the support of our shareholders. Dangote Cement is well positioned to capture demand driven by the economic recovery, as the region recovers from the impact of the pandemic and all our countries of operation return to growth.”

Speaking on the financial result, GMD/chief executive officer of Dangote Cement, Michel Puchercos, said that the company started 2021 on a positive note and recorded increases in revenue and profitability.

According to him, we took the strategic decision to pause our clinker exports to ensure we meet the rapid volume growth in the Nigerian domestic market. We are improving the output of our existing and new assets and aim to recommence clinker exports in the second quarter.

Puchercos stated that “Dangote Cement is constantly exploring ways of creating value for its shareholders. In addition to our consistent dividend, we have also been pursuing several options such as the share buyback programme to return cash to our shareholders. Our strategy is to make the company more attractive to investors in the near-term and for future long-term growth.”

Dangote Cement has achieved excellent financial performance and growth over the last decade. Its volumes have grown by a compound annual rate of 13 per cent over the last decade, while its EBITDA has increased by a compound annual growth rate of 15 per cent over the same period. The Company continue to prioritise distributing high returns through dividends. Dangote Cement has paid over N1.3 trillion to shareholders over the past 10 years.

Dangote Cement has production capacity of 48.6 million tonnes per year across 10 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. The Group has integrated factories in seven countries, a clinker grinding plant in Cameroon, and import and distribution facilities for bulk cement in Ghana and Sierra Leone. Together, these operations make Dangote Cement, the largest cement producer in Sub-Saharan Africa.