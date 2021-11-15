Given its massive investments in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, the Pan-African conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited has been described as a pillar of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

Dangote Group dominates the Nigerian cement market and is a key player in the rapidly expanding African cement business. The conglomerate has also expanded its manufacturing activities in a range of food processing industries such as sugar and salt. This expansion has made it the biggest group listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited.

By 2020, the three Dangote subsidiaries listed on the NGX employed 19,672 workers. This is equal to 51 per cent of all workers in listed manufacturing firms.

Recently, speaking on the sideline of the 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Abuja, the director-general of the Association, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadiri, said the Dangote Group is championing Nigeria’s industrialization, saying “The Dangote Group is clearly a leading member of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria and has been a pillar of support in the fulfilment of our advocacy.”

The DG added, “As chairman of MAN Large Corporations Group, the president of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote plays a very important and strategic role in our organisation.”

He said Dangote has never relented in championing industrialisation in Africa through his pan-African investments.

In appreciation of its contribution to the manufacturing sector in Nigeria, the Association recognised the company with an award.

President of MAN Engr. Mansur Ahmed said with the right conditions and enabling environment, the percentage of contribution of the manufacturing sector will grow exponentially, adding that Nigeria is key to the industrialisation of Africa.

Also, at the just concluded Lagos International Trade Fair, group executive director, Commercial Operations, Hajiya Halima Aliko-Dangote stated that the nation’s foremost conglomerate intends to achieve the goal through its various investment projects spread across the nation.

Halima Aliko-Dangote who was represented by the group chief commercial officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Rabiu Umar said that the group is committed to ameliorating the sufferings in the society especially in the reduction of unemployment, hence the huge sums being invested in various projects across Nigeria.

He stated that the group’s interest is beyond profit making but extends to supporting government in job creation, reducing poverty, and engaging in unprecedented philanthropy, adding that outside of government, the Dangote Group is the biggest employer of labour in Nigeria.

Rabiu said that farmers were excited over the new fertiliser product, which is already in the market, both locally and internationally.

On the group’s participation at the Trade Fair, he said “Our participation at all major trade fairs across the country is a means of demonstrating our firm belief that Chambers of Commerce and Industry occupy a unique position in driving economic development through their activities.”

He added “Our expectation therefore is that through this Trade Fair, we will be able to further expand awareness for our innovative products, generate sales, get prospective buyers, improve the image of our brands and open up new markets that will further translate to job creation and overall economic development.”

He added that early this year Dangote emerged as Africa’s Best Brand in a competitive selection process by Brand Africa 100, saying that “The Africa’s Best Brand Award was in recognition of our customer-friendly products. The recognition has gingered us to do more. We have won the most valuable brand award in Nigeria for the fourth consecutive year.”

Lauding the group’s participation at the Fair, the president of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs Toki Mabogunje stated “The Dangote Group has been part of the LITF as an exhibitor, sponsor, and partner over the years. The group’s products and services have touched the lives of millions of people across the African continent and beyond.

“We are proud to be associated with the Dangote Group in all its endeavours to cater to the needs of the rich and the poor in several climes.” She noted that the home-grown Nigerian company has become a household name across the African continent having a presence in many countries in Africa.

Dangote Industries Limited is a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate with vibrant operations in Nigeria and Africa across a wide range of sectors including cement, sugar, salt, condiments, packaging, energy, port operations, fertilizer, and petrochemicals. The group’s core business focus is to provide local, value-added products and services that meet the ‘basic needs’ of the populace through the construction and operation of large-scale manufacturing facilities in Nigeria and across Africa. The group is focused on building local manufacturing capacity to generate employment, reduce capital flight and increase local value addition.

Dangote Industries is striving for self-reliance in Nigeria in all the sectors where it operates and has drawn up ambitious plans to set up world-class projects in new realms such as Agriculture, Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, fertilizer, and Telecom. The group has almost single-handedly taken Nigeria to self-sufficiency in cement and is expanding rapidly across Africa, helping other countries achieve the same.