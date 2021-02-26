The management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals yesterday reiterated its commitment towards protecting the shorelines and fishing activities in the Lekki coastal environment, thereby allaying the fears of fishermen and other residents in the area.

The company said its Dangote Jetty has been constructed with Sandbar Breakwater technology, which is a unique concept that follows the building-with-nature philosophy.

According to Dangote, the Sandbar Breakwater is capable of reducing coastal erosion and protecting the shorelines by interrupting wave energy, and allowing sand to accumulate along the coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

General manager (Survey), Dangote Oil Refining Company Limited, Rajnish Kumar Gupta, who spoke on behalf of the head, Maritime & Ports Infrastructure, Dangote Oil Refining Company Limited, Capt Rajen Sachar, described the concept as based on the knowledge and principles of the local natural system and its dynamics, which makes optional use of the ecosystems available.

He said the concept does not interfere with wildlife and fishing activities in the coastal areas.

“Sandbar Breakwaters don’t interfere with wildlife habitats. They may change how wave transmission energy occurs, but this doesn’t change the fact that animals will still have a place that they can call home,” he added.