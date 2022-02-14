T he increasing trade flows within Africa creates vast opportunities for logistics and supply chain management.

Dangote Group has helped in strengthening the transportation and logistics industry in the country, as it also contributes to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Transportation is among the more vital economic activities for a business. Timely production and distribution are possible only with reliable transport and logistics services. By moving goods from locations where they are sourced to locations where they are demanded, transportation provides the essential service of linking a company to its suppliers and customers. It is an essential activity in the logistics function, supporting the economic utilities of place and time.

As global competition increases, logistics and supply management decision-making has become increasingly complicated; this is particularly true for Africa, a major trade hub. The peculiarity of the African market coupled with its fluid nature makes it imperative to understand the trend, issues, and challenges of logistics and supply chain management. Though African trade regarding export and import is still a meagre proportion of the global international trade market, foreign trade constitutes 50 per cent of most sub-Saharan African countries’ Gross Domestic Product. Thus, the existing opportunities in the trade and logistics space are vast. Undoubtedly, Africa’s economy is growing, but poor infrastructure and challenging business conditions persist.

Recently, president/CE, Dangote Industries Limited and Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote received the prestigious award of the ‘Champion of CILT’ in recognition of his personal and the group’s contributions and support in areas of transport, logistics and supply chain management in Nigeria and Africa.

The award was bestowed on him by the national president of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, Mrs. Mfon Ekong Usoro, during an official visit by executive members of the Institute and its Women in Logistics and Transports (WILAT) branch to Dangote Group in Lagos.

While accepting the award, Dangote, who commended the efforts of the Institute’s top officials to improve the transport sector in Nigeria, also pledged to collaborate with the CILT in the areas of training and capacity building on transport, logistics and supply chain management issues.

He received the CILT award in the company of the Group executive director, Special Duties and Group Chief Risk Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Dr. Nike Fajemirokun; Group managing director, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Michel Puchercos, and the managing director, Greenview Development/Port Operations, Mr. Akin Omole.

Members of the CILT delegation led by Mrs. Usoro included the national president Emeritus, Ibrahim Jibril; International vice president, Dr. Usman Gidado; founder WiLAT, Aisha Ali-Ibrahim; vice president, East CILT, Peter Borlo; CMILT/chairperson WILAT, Khadijat Ifelola Sheidu-Shabi; vice president, ENL Consortium, Princess Vicky Haastrup; National executive director, Paul Ndibe; director, CLTL, UNILAG, Prof. Iyiola Oni, and chairperson, Next Generation, Jafaaru Bello.

Usoro, who presented the award to Dangote, said the delegation came to inform him about the change in baton in the Institute, and to renew the relationship between the CILT and corporate members. She noted the long relationship with the Dangote Group, which presently has fiv Fellows of the Institute; five Chartered members, 18 Members, and 47 affiliate Members of the CILT. The team also expressed condolence over the recent demise of the Group vice president, Alhaji Sani Dangote.

Dangote, who welcomed the CILT team, noted the need for adequate infrastructure, transport and logistics to boost the economy. He noted that the Group can work together with the Institute in the areas of transport and logistics, with training for the customers of the Group.

Immediate past president of the CILT, Mr. Jibril commended Dangote for the good work being done by the group in creating wealth not only in Nigeria but in Africa. He also hailed the group for building capacity in logistics, transport and supply chain management in Nigeria.

According to him, I have been with CILT Council for over one and a half decades and through this period I have come to realise the great work the president of the Dangote Group is doing and his supporting staff in the area of development of capacity and skills acquisition in the logistics, transport and supply chain industry and this has gone a long way in professionalising the industry and has gone a long way in creating wealth and generating employment not only in Nigeria but the African region.

“This is a development that we have been keenly following and we are very much proud of what the Dangote Group is doing as led by the president himself. On that note, we appreciate all that he has done, we appreciate all that the Dangote Group is doing, and at the end of the day we believe that this is what Nigeria should benefit from.”

To enhance to the Group’s supply chain and business logistics, Dangote Group has set up one of the most extensive transport and distribution networks in Nigeria.