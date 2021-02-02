By Sunday Isuwa

Nigerian’s business mogul Aliko Dangote has emerged Forbes Africa’s Richest man retaining the position for the 10th time despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dangote worth $12.1 billion, up by $2 billion from last year’s following 30% rise in the share price of Dangote Cement, his most valuable asset.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second richest is Nassef Sawiris of Egypt, whose largest asset is a nearly 6% stake in sportswear maker Adidas.

Nicky Oppenheimer of South Africa who inherited a stake in diamond firm DeBeers and ran the company until 2012, when he sold his family’s 40% stake in DeBeers to mining giant AngloAmerican for $5.1 billion is now the third richest person.

The 18 billionaires from Africa this year are worth $73.8 billion, slightly more than the $73.4 billion aggregate worth of the 20 billionaires on last year’s list of Africa’s richest people.

The continent’s 18 billionaires are worth an average $4.1 billion, 12% more than a year ago, driven in part by Nigeria’s surging stock market.

The biggest gainer this year is another Nigerian cement tycoon, Abdulsamad Rabiu. Remarkably, shares of his BUA Cement PLC, which listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange in January 2020, have doubled in value in the past year. That pushed Rabiu’s fortune up by an extraordinary 77%, to $5.5 billion.

The only two women billionaires from Africa have both fallen off the list. Forbes calculates that the fortune of Folorunsho Alakija of Nigeria, who owns an oil exploration company, dropped below $1 billion due to lower oil prices.

And Isabel dos Santos, who since 2013 has been the richest woman in Africa, was knocked from her perch by a series of court decisions freezing her assets in both Angola and Portugal.

The 18 billionaires from Africa hail from seven different countries. South Africa and Egypt each have five billionaires, followed by Nigeria with three and Morocco with two. Altogether they are worth $73.8 billion, slightly more than the $73.4 billion aggregate worth of the 20 billionaires on last year’s list of Africa’s richest people.

The list tracks the wealth of African billionaires who reside in Africa or have their primary business there, thus excluding Sudanese-born billionaire Mo Ibrahim, who is a UK citizen and billionaire London resident Mohamed Al-Fayed, an Egyptian citizen. Strive Masiyiwa, a citizen of Zimbabwe and a London resident appears on the list due to his telecom holdings in Africa.

Akiko Dangote is the richest man in Africa with a net worth of $12.1 billion. Nassef Sawiris $8.5 billion. Nicky Oppenheimer & family, $8 billion. Johann Rupert & family, $6.5 billion. Mike Adenuga, $7.7 billion. Abdulsamad Rabiu, $3.1 billion. Issad Rebrab & family, $4.4 billion. Naguib Sawiris, $3.2 billion. Patrice Motsepe, $3 billion. Koos Bekker, $2.8 billion. Mohamed Mansour, $3.3 billion. Aziz Akhannouch & family, $3.1 billion. Mohammed Dewji, $1.6 billion and Youssef Mansour, $1.9 billion.

Others are: Othman Benjelloun & family, $1.4 billion. Michiel Le Roux, $1.3 billion. Strive Masiyiwa, $1.2 billion and Yasseen Mansour, $2.3 billion.