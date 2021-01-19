By OLUSHOLA BELLO |

Dangote Fertiliser Limited (DFL) has constructed and handed over to the Lagos State Basic Education Board (SUBEB), a multi-million naira modern block of classroom and other infrastructures.

This gesture, it said, was to meet its host communities’ quest for quality education.

The gesture is in continuation of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) service and human capital empowerment.

Education is the pathway to any nation-building enterprise and improves the development of any society. Research has shown that Nigeria’s education system is not functioning effectively and is threatening the country’s chances of future social and economic prosperity. Only about 70 per cent of children of primary school age are receiving a formal education.

The donation of the school, which is meant to serve the Abejoye community in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos, is coming on the heels of provision of empowerment to farmers in the area whose land falls into the area taken over by the state government and designated as part of the free trade zone.

According to the Dangote Fertilser management, the classrooms are to serve as replacement for the Abejoye Primary School which incidentally was part of the free trade zone area allocated to Dangote Fertiliser Limited, but relocated to Abejoye community. The building consists of staff rooms, head teacher’s office, toilet facilities, power generator and borehole.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Lagos, the group executive director, strategy capital projects and portfolio development, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, pledged the company’s continuous commitment to the provision of quality education, not only within the host community but in the country at large.

According to him, Dangote’s support for Nigeria’s educational development involves assisting host communities to provide sustainable and qualitative education that ultimately reaches all the people. This, he said, involves active consultation with the host communities’ stakeholders at stages of development planning, implementation and evaluation.

He said, “We, as a company believe that education is the passport to the future and that an investment in knowledge pays the best interest. We are keen to develop, educate and empower local youths and we are achieving these objectives through various interventions such as the award of scholarship to 50 students selected across our host communities as well as the training of 200 young people in several vocational skill areas such as plumbing, electrification, carpentry, welding and others.

“The second phase of this training programme commenced in September and we are training another batch of 200 local youths drawn from different communities covering Ibeju-Lekki and Epe Local Government Areas.”

Edwin disclosed that the company embarked on diverse initiatives aimed at developing the local institutions within its host communities to enable them drive their own development initiatives.

“Currently, we have installed 14 boreholes in our host communities between 2017 and 2018 and we conducted regular lab tests to ensure the water from the boreholes are potable. In 2019, we held a Teachers Training Workshop for teachers within the host communities and Epe in conjunction with Lagos State Ministry of Education, to develop the capacities of public-school teachers to teach more effectively using 21st century modalities,” he added.

He said, as a socially responsible organisation with the understanding of the impact of project induced migration on communities, the company organised a project induced Immigration (influx) workshop to sensitise its hosts on the impact of influx of people and issues related to influx and it is currently supporting the communities to monitor immigration.

Edwin noted that the company also distributed palliatives to its host communities to help cushion the effects of COVID-19.

“It is worthy of note that Dangote Fertiliser Limited is currently undertaking a Livelihood Support Programme for persons impacted by the 54km gas pipeline. The programme aims at distributing improved adapted cassava stems to local farmers, building their capacities on farming techniques to improve farm yield and developing local entrepreneurs for cassava by-products,” he added.

The executive chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Mr Wahab Alawiye-King, who was represented at the event by the director, Projects Department, Arc. Mrs. Ebaide Omokore, appreciated Dangote Fertiliser for funding the project, stating that, the State government is committed to delivering all-inclusive, quality Basic Education in a conducive environment for learning aided by technology.

He applauded the Dangote Company for providing the facilities to promote positive learning outcomes, adding that the Board is also carrying out infrastructure upgrade and renovation in many parts of the State, especially within hard-to-reach communities.

Also, speaking at the event, chairman, Lekki Local Council Development Area, Lagos State, Barr. Ogidan Olaitan, commended Dangote Fertiliser Limited for the gesture, saying, Dangote Fertiliser has proven to be a social responsible company, which has the interest of the company at heart.

“Dangote has always considered the host communities as partners in progress in all its projects around Ibeju-Lekki and we are happy to have Dangote around. This project has further placed our communities on the global map,” he said.

Overall, education correlates with nation-build. A nation cannot be built without education. With education, professionals are nurtured that will enhance nation-building. In the same way, education leads to efficient usage of a nation’s resources which in turn is very crucial to nation-building because without efficient usage of a nation’s resources, nation-building will not be successful. This is evident in the developed nations. To continue to build their nations, they educate their citizens, because education shapes the attitudes and behaviors and values of citizens. These are qualities that are needed for nation-building and it is only education that will bring those mechanics.