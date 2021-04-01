BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Dangote Fertiliser has promised to train farmers in the South East geopolitical zone on better ways of farming to ensure bumper yields.

This is as Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) commended president of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote for his contributions to the Nigerian economy.

A representative of Dangote Fertiliser, Mr Ekene Obiefuna, in his presentation at the 2021 Enugu International Trade Fair, said, with the training on the best ways of applying fertiliser, farming will become very lucrative and attract more people to embrace it as a means of livelihood.

He explained that the fertiliser company which has commenced operations has the capacity to meet and exceed the domestic demand for fertiliser across the country. According to Obiefuna, farmers in the country especially in the South East are to benefit immensely from the company as there will be soil tests to determine the appropriate fertiliser type and quantity to be applied as to produce a bumper harvest.

Also, president of Council, ECCIMA, Mr Emeka Nwandu said the entrepreneur had through his company, Dangote Group, added a lot value to the nation’s economy.

Nwandu said the company had showed great level and high degree of vision, creative thinking, research, innovation, doggedness, handwork and industry.

According to him, today, Dangote business and entrepreneurship indulgence has spread to many parts of African continent, employing thousands of people across the world of which not less than 85 per cent are Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As we look forward to Dangote Refinery coming on stream, we believe it will go a long way in addressing the challenges and problems associated with availability and cost of refined petroleum products in Nigeria,” he stressed.