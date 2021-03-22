By OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Dangote Industries Limited said it is partnering Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) to boost the South Eastern economy of the country.

Dangote Industries and ECCIMA are holding the 2021 Enugu International Trade Fair which started at the weekend.

The fair is attracting many international and national exhibitors who are taking advantage of the fair to reach out to their customers in the South East and South South zones.

In a statement, Dangote Industries said its subsidiaries, Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar Refinery, NASCON and Fertiliser are already at the group’s stand where all the COVID 19 protocols such as washing of hands, hand sanitisation, nose mask and social distancing are strictly implemented.

According to the company, the protocols are to promote good and healthy living and at the same time help to stem the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic.

“At the Dangote stand are frontline and technical staff of each of the subsidiaries who are to provide necessary information on inquiries on how to become distributors or the various uses and applications of the products.

“NASCON has brought to the fair several ranges of its salt, seasoning, soup and stew products for customers to buy at discounted prices. Dangote Sugar Refinery has also brought all the sizes of its fortified sugar products to the fair,” it stressed.

Dangote Group has in the last five years purchased over 3,500 units of locally assembled Shacman trucks at the production plant of Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company (ANAMMCO), Enugu.

The order was delivered over a period of five years after Dangote Group signed an agreement with Transit Support Services (TSS), a subsidiary of ABC Transport Plc.