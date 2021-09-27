Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has promised to continue to support the success story of Kaduna state and it congratulated the government for consistently holding KADINVEST.

In a goodwill message, the Executive Director, Government and Strategic Relations of DIL, Engr Mansur Ahmed said that successive hosting of KADINVEST with clear progress that has been achieved increases investors’ confidence in the state.

The Executive Director praised his company’s partnership with Kaduna state, adding that it has been a win-win investment.

Similarly, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) felicitated with Kaduna state on its successive and successful hosting of KADINVEST.

The commendation was conveyed by Yusuf Mustapha, Assistant Director, Investment Promotion Department, at NIPC.

Mr Abdulmalik Mahdi, Managing Partner of Modern Shelter, pointed out that Kaduna state is a clear example of what purposeful leadership can achieve.

Likewise, it was praises galore at the plenary session of the two-day event as panelists commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai for providing a platform for investors and government officials to interface.

The panels however recommended that government should work to ensure availability and democratization of key market data.

They also suggested increase in collaborations between the academia and private sector, adding that Kaduna state should complete the ongoing data collection programmes.