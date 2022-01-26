Dangote Group’s successful and growing businesses have been making significant contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth. The group’s investments in the productive sectors have also served to create high numbers of direct and indirect jobs while reducing the dependency of the nation on the importation of consumer products to meet local demand.

A Nigerian multinational industrial conglomerate, founded by Aliko Dangote, the Dangote Group is the largest conglomerate in West Africa and one of the largest on the African continent.

The group was founded in 1981 as a trading enterprise, importing sugar, cement, rice, fisheries, and other consumer goods for distribution in the Nigeria market.

The group now owns and operates over 18 subsidiaries, operating in 17 African countries.

Dangote Group continues to grow its vision of becoming the leading provider of essential needs in Food and Shelter in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Its continue to sustain and improve on our market leadership in Cement Manufacturing, Sugar Milling, Sugar Refining, Port Operations, Packaging Material Production and Salt Refining. In line with our philosophy, we will continue to provide the basic needs of Nigerians.

Dangote Industries Limited

Dangote Industries Limited is a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate with an annual group turnover in excess of US$4 billion with vibrant operations in Nigeria and Africa across a wide range of sectors including cement, sugar, salt, condiments, packaging, energy, port operations, fertilizer, and petrochemicals. Its core business focus is to provide local, value-added products and services that meet the ‘basic needs’ of the populace through the construction and operation of large scale manufacturing facilities in Nigeria and across Africa.

The group is focused on building local manufacturing capacity to generate employment, reduce capital flight and increase local value addition.

Dangote Cement

Dangote Cement Plc contributed positively to the communities it is operating by supporting local initiatives with a lasting and meaningful impact in the wellbeing and the environment.

Its Ibese factory committed about N4.381 billion into various infrastructural projects as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for its 14 host communities in Yewa land in Ogun state in eight years

Speaking at the Company 2020 Acutherapy training for the youths in the area, the Cement Company Plant director, Mr Azad Nawabuddin said the company is willing to spend much more because the company owes its continuous operation to the peaceful conduct of the community.

The Dangote Cement boss explained training is part of the company’s Host Community Youths Skills Acquisition and Empowerment Programme, for which the company is irrevocably committed.

He said the management of the Company believes that education is power and that was why the Company have been consistently invested in training of the youths so that they can be self-reliant

Nawabuddin said, “Education is power, skill is power, Dangote cement places a premium on education and skills acquisition that is why we are encouraging our people to be educated.”

He explained that the acutherapy training will last for two months, urging the beneficiaries to seize the moment and make the most of it as the training offers them a means of livelihood as it will serve as an alternate means of income.

Giving the profile of the CSR of Dangote Cement Ibese, the head, External Relations, Mr Joseph Alabi disclosed that since the inception of Dangote Cement in Ibese in the last eight years, the Company has executed capital projects to the tune of N4.381 billion in the last eight years of creation in Ogun state, focusing on construction and repairs of roads, building of blocks of classrooms, construction and repairs of healthcare facilities, provision of boreholes, provision of some electricity transformers, among others.

He itemised the projects as 40 classrooms, three health centres, 22 boreholes, three transformers totaled N4.1 billion. ccording to him, various on-going projects include 18 classrooms, four roads, one borehole, one health center, and five transformers estimated at N278 million.

Alabi stated that 635 youths from the communities in various institutions across the country have benefitted from the company’s annual scholarship award while 20 youths have sent to Dangote Academy in Obajana for training in various endeavour and some have been employed by the Ibese plant.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the Externa Relations head said food palliatives were also extended to the communities with a total 398 bags of rice and other food stuffs. He added that Dangote Industries Limited, the mother company had begun rice out grower programme in Ibese as part of agricultural empowerment for teeming jobless youths which will in returns, create wealth and help government fight food insecurity and deficits in balance of trade.

Dangote Refinery

Currently under under construction, the Dangote Oil Refinery Company (DORC) is expected to be Africa’s biggest oil refinery and the world’s biggest single-train facility.

The Pipeline Infrastructure at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is the largest anywhere in the world, with 1,100 kilometers to handle 3 billion Standard Cubic Foot of gas per day. The Refinery alone has a 400MW Power Plant that is able to meet the total power requirement of Ibadan DisCo.

The Refinery will meet 100 per cent of the Nigerian requirement of all refined products and also have a surplus of each of these products for export. Dangote Petroleum Refinery is a multi-billion dollar project that will create a market for $11 Billion per annum of Nigerian Crude. It is designed to process Nigerian crude with the ability to also process other crudes.

When complete, it will have the capacity to process about 650,000 barrels per day of crude oil, making it the largest single-train refinery in the world. The investment is over 7 billion US dollars.

The refinery is situated on a 6,180 acres (2,500 hectares) site at the Lekki Free Zone, Lekki, Lagos State. It will process about 650,000 barrels of crude oil daily, transported via pipelines from oil fields in the Niger Delta, where natural gas will also be sourced to supply the fertilizer factory and be used in electrical generation for the refinery complex.

The project is expected to cost up to $15 billion in total, with $10 billion invested in the refinery, $2.5 billion in the fertilizer factory, and $2.5 billion in pipeline infrastructure.[4]

With a single crude oil distillation unit, the refinery will be the largest single-train refinery in the world. At full production, the facility will be able to produce 50,000,000 litres (13,000,000 US gal) of gasoline and 17,000,000 litres (4,500,000 US gal) of diesel daily, as well as aviation fuel and plastic products.[4] With a greater capacity than the total output of Nigeria’s existing refining infrastructure, the Dangote Refinery will be able to meet the country’s entire domestic fuel demand, as well as export refined products.

Before completion and commencement of operations, the Dangote Refinery is already providing communal infrastructure for its communities. Recently, the company gave scholarship awards to 137 students in tertiary institutions and secondary schools from various host communities at Ibeju-Lekki.

According to the group executive director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development, Dangote Group, Devakumar Edwin, the Dangote Group believes that education is the passport to the future and that an investment in knowledge yields the greatest dividends for humanity.

He said the company, over the years, had supported the Nigerian educational sector by instituting scholarship award programmes. “This is part of the company’s education intervention initiative for indigenous students of host communities impacted by its businesses.

“In 2019, we executed a pilot of the scholarship programme where 51 secondary school students from our 15 host communities here in Ibeju-Lekki were awarded. However, as 2019 ended, COVID-19 hit the global community, leaving its indelible mark not only on businesses but also on every household. As a result, we could not institute the second edition of the scholarship programme in the year 2020.

“As the curtain closes on 2021, we cannot but acknowledge the efforts that our scholars have put into their academic studies, to obtain such excellent results which qualifies them as beneficiaries of this award. Hence, after a rigorous screening process, 118 secondary school students and 19 tertiary institution students from our host communities have qualified for this scholarship award,” the GED added.

The Foundation

The Dangote Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Dangote Group. Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) is the private charitable foundation of Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

It was incorporated in 1993 as Dangote Foundation, with the mission to enhance opportunities for social change through strategic investments that improve health and wellbeing, promote quality education, and broaden economic empowerment opportunities.

Taking a cue from the words of Melinda Gates that ‘not he who has much is rich but he who gives much,’ it can be aptly said the wealth of Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, is not in his ownership of thriving conglomerates across the continent, but in his philanthropic milestones.

The founder/president of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has not only been known as African richest man but one of the world philanthropists. Dangote has continued to use his resources to help shape a better Nigeria and Africa in general.

Through his Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), Dangote has remained an exemplary giver, and a great contributor to the betterment of humanity across Africa. The Foundation, which has an endowment of $1.25 billion has given more than $100 million over the past years to support health, education, empowerment, and humanitarian relief.

The foundation has in 28 years, become the largest private foundation in sub-Saharan Africa, through its largest endowment by a single African donor. The main objective of ADF is to reduce the number of lives lost yearly to malnutrition and disease. This is why the core thrust of the foundation is improving the outcome of children’s lives by combating Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in children.

This focus on children, forms the basis for the Foundation’s engagement, using its investments in health, education, and economic empowerment to help lift people out of poverty.

With an avowed passion to lift the less-privileged out of poverty, Dangote, the manufacturing giant, created the Aliko Dangote Foundation as a vehicle for his Philanthropy. His business conglomerate runs Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by business unit. focusing on helping the less-privileged, specifically, in the catchment areas of the businesses. ADF, which began largely as grants-based, has over time evolved to operate and implement programmes and has intervened in healthcare, education, economic empowerment, and disaster relief.

The Foundation which was endowed with N220billion seed money by the Founder in 2014 appointed a new board of Trustees, entrusted with the mandate to oversee its activities and operations with a clear directive to develop a new strategy.

The Aliko Dangote Foundation is being sustained under a new structure, built around quality leadership, executing Aliko Dangote’s philanthropic causes and projects, as well as providing and managing shared services around social investments for the Dangote Group as a whole.

In carrying out its philanthropic activities, the Foundation’s three thematic areas of interventions, clearly defined, are centered on advisory and strategic leadership on key causes and areas for implementation; championing and implementing projects around Aliko Dangote’s philosophies and beliefs; while the other is the provision of a shared services structure that will allow the Dangote Group’s Business Units to tap into ADF’s administrative and execution resources, as well as in ensuring that appropriate guidelines are implemented on a partnership basis.

Education

Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has made a visible mark in the educational sector, being responsible for the biggest private-sector intervention in the country. The Foundation has constructed (and is still building) the following projects: a N1.2 billion Dangote Business School, Bayero University, Kano; dormitories worth N1.2 billion in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria; the construction of dormitories in Crescent University, Ogun State; the building of the Aliko Dangote Complex at the University of Ibadan Business School; and the building of students’ dormitories at Ambrose Alli University, Edo State, etcetera.

ADF’s support for education is anchored on the school of thought that the funding of university education should not be left to government alone. The private sector has a clear role to play, as we see in the developed world, where the topmost tertiary institutions have their largest endowment funds contributed mostly by private companies.

Sports

In the area of sports, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, via ADF, has been a significant contributor to the development of sports and its corresponding activities in Nigeria. ADF has enormously supported the Nigerian Premiership League (NPL) through grants and adverts.

Dangote took over MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, to give the edifice a befitting look through the renovation and upgrade of the sporting facility to international standards. One million dollars was committed to this project. Football is one of the major unifying forces in Nigeria today, such that, when Super Eagles are playing, no one remembers who is Hausa, Yoruba, or Igbo; everyone patriotically embraces Nigeria.

Health

The Aliko Dangote Foundation has also carved a niche in the health sector through its philanthropic initiatives. When the Ebola epidemic broke out in Africa, ADF made a humongous donation of $3 million to support the African Union’s intervention against Ebola in West Africa. It also complimented the Nigerian government’s efforts to curtail the disease through the donation of funds and medical equipment.

ADF has been at the forefront of campaigning against polio and malaria in Nigeria and Africa for over a decade. Aliko Dangote Foundation and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation joined forces with governments, both federal and state, to see that polio was eradicated in Nigeria. ADF built several primary health centres (PHCs) across the country to achieve this United Nations objective. 220 units of boreholes have been constructed to give access to potable water to rural dwellers.

When the COVID-19 pandemic ducked on our shores, Dangote rose to the occasion. He led private sector support via the CACOVID Committee that provided much needed succour to the masses through food palliatives and medical equipment cum vaccines. The CACOVID Committee distributed N23 billion worth of food palliatives to state governments, for onward sharing to individuals and families across the country.

ADF provided a testing lab in Kano, with the capacity for 1000 daily tests, including supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other medical consumables. The Foundation donated 10 ambulances and two cars for the rapid response team in Kano. Apart from supporting the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the Foundation sponsored the testing of over 9,000 Nigerian returnees at the airports, during the airspace shutdown orchestrated by the lockdown

Footprints In Security

Security has been one of the major challenges confronting Nigeria over the last decade. Realising that security is a collective responsibility, Dangote has committed huge resources to the security and peace of the country. Through ADF, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has so far donated more than 150 fully equipped operational vehicles to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), to help in curbing crime and criminality.

In the same vein, Dangote Cement Plc, a subsidiary of Dangote Group, has equally supported Lagos and Ogun Security Trust Funds, respectively, through a combined donation of 60 fully kitted patrol vehicles.

Beyond donations of operational vehicles to security agencies and ADF’s construction of 200 housing units worth N2 billion for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno State, Dangote Industries Limited has single-handedly created over 700,000 direct and indirect jobs. In this sense, employment is one of the pathways to peace and security. ADF, in partnership with the Bank of Industry (BoI), set up a N10 billion MSME Fund to help up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

Accolades

Dangote also won Best Company In CSR, Infrastructure Devt In 2020

The group was adjudged the best Company in Corporate Social Responsibility in Lagos by the teeming Public Relation professionals in the state, for its intervention efforts to help the vulnerable at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dangote Group through its Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had led private sector operators to mobilise over N43 billion to help the federal and state governments to cushion the effect of COVID-19 by building isolation centers, providing testing kits and other sundry medical supplies.

ADF on its own also provided thermal scanners at the airports and helped the government test returning Nigerians, in addition to providing palliatives to the people till date.

The Company had also constructed a concrete road in Apapa axis which it donated as CSR project just as it also built over 40 km Kaaba-Lokoja road to give the people of the area a new lease of life.

From all parameters, Dangote is, no doubt, one of the most philanthropic people on the continent of Africa today. For Dangote, the goal is not just to be the richest man in Africa but to be the biggest contributor to humanity in Africa. This, he encapsulated during one of his Foundation’s programmes when he said, “I do not only want to be known as Africa’s richest man but the biggest philanthropist. I will continue to use my resources and my voice to help shape a better Nigeria, and Africa as a whole.”