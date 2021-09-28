Employees of the Dangote Group’s operations in Africa are implementing various initiatives aimed at empowering their host communities and ensuring a sustainable present and future for the conglomerate.

This is as the general debate of the United Nations General Assembly winds up in New York, United States of America.

The initiatives form part of the activities to mark the Dangote 2021 Sustainability Week, a purely volunteer initiative among employees of the group, with the theme ‘Building a Sustainable Future – The Dangote Way’. The week begins on September 27 and ends on September 30.

The theme for this year’s Dangote sustainability week is in tandem with the theme of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76), which is ‘Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations’.

The UNGA is the main policy-making organ of the global organisation comprising 193 member states.

This year’s theme and initiatives, according to the Sustainability Unit at the Dangote Group are focused around six core UN SDGs – SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 3 (Good Health & Wellbeing), SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

According to the group, for the 2021 sustainability week, Dangote employee volunteers and numerous sustainability champions are expected to undertake empowerment and development initiatives in their host communities across the group, with activities monitored by the sustainability function.

The events will avail sustainability champions across Dangote operations the opportunity to execute social projects that align with the group’s community engagement objectives and with optimum benefits for local beneficiaries.

“The week is aimed to help project the social side of the Dangote brand, helping to build goodwill and cordiality with host communities, thereby enhancing the Group’s social license to operate,” he said.

It added that, “there would be empowerment and sustainable activities at Dangote Cement Cameroon, Dangote Cement Congo, Dangote Cement Ethiopia, Dangote Cement Gboko plant in Nigeria, Dangote Cement Ghana, Greenview Limited, Dangote Cement Ibese in Nigeria, NASCON Allied Industries (Dangote Salt), and Dangote Cement Obajana in Nigeria.”