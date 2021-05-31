Dangote Cement Plc. has invested in enlightening consumers on the different applications and the best optimal use of its products in furtherance to the measures put in place for more supply of cement to the market.

The Group Sales Marketing Director, Dangote Cement, Rabiu Umar, said at an interactive session with building and industry professionals in Kano.

He said prices of Dangote Cement have not increased at factory level, but the forces of demand and supply drive the prices up.

He assured that appropriate measures were being taken and in about 90 days from now, more products will be pushed into the market to make the prices bearable for consumers.

Significantly, new lines have been created to increase supply and impact the market favorably, by churning 15,000 tonnes per day or averagely 450,000 tonnes per month from the Gboko Cement back to operation process.

The new Obajana line awaiting start up is also for additional capacity, as well as the Okpella cement soon to commence operation.

The 2000 trucks injected into the system is to ensure better distribution of the product to the market.

“This forum is a testament to our commitment to enlighten the people, sensitise the market and get feedback for improvement, and satisfaction of consumers.

The special guest and Registrar of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Prof. Joseph Odigwe, said the government was not unaware of the issues surrounding high cost of cement, and assured that necessary actions were being taken to proffer solutions to the problems.

For the technical part, Engr. Isa Kachako, gave a powerpoint presentation on the manufacturing of cement, and the different processes involved.

A cross-section of the building professionals said Dangote Cement has served their needs over the years and expressed hope that the interventions would clear all doubts regarding Dangote Cement.

A block maker of 30 years, Magaji Inuwa Ringim gave instances where contractors applauded the product, saying no cement can compete with Dangote, but concerns of the supply chain and stakeholder management issues must be addressed appropriately.