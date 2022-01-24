Dangote Refinery has announced it would commence before the end of third quarter, while processing crude from the plant will be in the market, Aliko Dangote, confirmed in a briefing at the plant site in Lagos.

The plant will start with a processing capacity of 540,000 barrels a day, Dangote said. “Full production can start maybe, by the end of the year or beginning of 2023,” he said.

The facility, which will cost an estimated $19 billion to build, has an installed capacity of 650,000 barrels per day. Its output will be more than enough to meet Nigeria’s fuel demands and turn Africa’s largest crude producer into an exporter of refined crude.

Dangote, originally a cement tycoon, is worth $20.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

