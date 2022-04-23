Chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, yesterday assured that the Dangote Refinery would be ready for commissioning before President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office in 2023.

He disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Asked when the refinery would be ready for operations, Africa richest man said; “By the grace of God, Mr. President will come and commission it before the end of his tenure.”

According to him, when operational, the refinery would create jobs and generate more tax money which would be used by government to develop the country further.

“In the near future they are expected to see more employment, they are expected to see more prosperity. We keep doing new things and good things and also we keep paying our taxes which will complement the government’s effort in providing education, good health and the rest,” he said.

Asked if he was worried about potash scarcity as a result of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, Dangote said there was no need for worry as only 26% of the world’s potash supply comes from the two countries.

“No, we are not concerned. Well, there are some few other countries that have it, it’s not only Ukraine that has it. Yes, Ukraine and Russia have about 26% of the world’s potash, but it does not mean that you cannot source potash elsewhere. So I’m not really very concerned, the concern is just about price,” he said.

Speaking on why his team was at the Presidential Villa, he said; “We came here on a courtesy call and also to thank him for personally coming to commission our fertilizer plant. That was on the 22nd of March, about four weeks ago. So, I’m here with my board of directors just to show gratitude to Mr. President and he received us very well.”

President Muhammadu Buhari during the visit urged entrepreneurs to channel ideas and resources to areas of the economy that stimulate growth with long-term effect on job creation and poverty reduction, assuring that fixing infrastructure remains government’s top priority.

Receiving Alhaji Aliko Dangote and board members of the Dangote Group at the Presidential Villa, the president in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the challenges in transportation and energy would continue to attract attention for a turnaround, while urging entrepreneurs in the country and foreign investors to focus on areas that would leave lasting legacies of transforming lives.

“Mr. Chairman, Let me again thank you and your board for the courage and foresight that enabled you to embark on these mega investment projects which will have enduring benefits to generations of Nigerians.

“Entrepreneurs such as Alhaji Aliko Dangote are unique gifts to their societies and the institutions they build, and they often become the pillars of stable enduring prosperous economies. I, therefore, urge other Nigerians in the business sector to emulate this iconic entrepreneur by investing in such enterprises that will in time become worthy legacies as national assets which will continue to benefit their people for generation after generation, creating firm anchors of enduring prosperity for their citizens,’’ he said.

Buhari told the delegation that reforms were already going on in the public sector to reposition it into a more effective and result oriented engine room that would encourage more investments.

“I am keenly aware of the many challenges in the business environment and the investment climate despite the sustained efforts by this government to bring about improvements.

“I want to assure you, however, that government will do everything possible to enhance the development in infrastructure, especially in energy and transportation sectors.

“We will also continue to implement needed reforms in the public service to significantly improve the ease of doing business,’’ the president added.

President Buhari lauded Alhaji Dangote for always investing in areas that bring the highest benefits to Nigerians.

“I recall, with great pleasure, my visit to the Dangote Free Zone just about four weeks ago, to commission the group’s new three million metric tonnes fertilizer plant. Let me once again congratulate you and your board for a very successful commissioning ceremony.

“As I said at that event, the coming on stream of this plant was a huge opportunity to ramp up the productivity of our agricultural sector. It is, therefore, a most welcome booster to our government’s strategy for achieving food security and reducing poverty.

“Given recent developments globally, especially the effect of the ongoing war in Europe on world-wide food supply chain, I must commend your foresight for bringing the plant into operation at the time you did.

“I note that market realities will bring pressure to bear on the Dangote Fertilizer Limited in seeking to meet the demands of your export customers.

“However, given your group’s well known patriotic vision, I am confident that your board will continue to accord priority to meeting local demands of our farmers,’’ the president noted.

Buhari also commended the Dangote Group for extending investments to other African countries, while highlighting the vision behind the refinery.

“Mr. Chairman, I must specially commend you and your board for the development of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Complex. I had a good view of this incredible city of steel and concrete when my helicopter circled over it during my visit for the commissioning of the fertilizer plant.’’

In his remarks, Dangote said: “We seize the opportunity to reiterate our immense gratitude for the sustained effort of your administration through various policy initiatives aimed at progressively improving the business environment and investment climate, despite some unprecedented challenges our economy has been confronted with over the past decade.

“We are also deeply grateful for your direct interventions at various times when our operations were challenged by some unintended consequences of economic policy positions.

“Your interventions have not only helped to resolve business challenges, but have been a source of great encouragement in our determination to continue to invest in our economy for the benefit of our country and our people,’’ he said.

Alhaji Dangote said the board looked forward to the return of President Buhari to commission the oil refineries and petrochemicals project which will transform the Nigerian economy.

“Through the outputs of our various businesses, our group is proud to be making significant contributions to the diversification and growth of our nation’s economy, which is second only to the federal government in the size of our workforce,’’ he added.

The leader of the Dangote Group said with more investments in agriculture and oil and gas sectors more impact would be made on the economy.

Alhaji Dangote said the group of industries would always hold on to the president’s mantra on the economy to “produce what we consume and consume what we produce.’’