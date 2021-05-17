Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has started its financial year 2021 with a strong performance in its first quarter (Q1), showing improvement and maintaining its leadership position in the industry.

The sugar firm reported profit before tax of N11.95 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. According to the company’s unaudited financial reports for the period under review released on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the amount represents an increase of 25.6 per cent compared to N9.5 billion posted in the corresponding period in 2020.

Profit after taxation for the period increased by 30.3 per cent to N8.30 billion in contrast to N6.37 billion recorded in 2020, reflecting management’s unrelenting drive to deliver consistent shareholder value.

Group sales volume increased in the quarter by 5.7 per cent to 200,510 tonnes. Growth in sales volume is attributable to sustained efforts to drive customer base expansion, several trade initiatives, and investments. Group production volume also increased by 4.3 per cent to 200,783 tonnes compared to 192,584 tonnes in 2020. The increase came from operations optimization strategy despite the challenges of the Apapa traffic situation.

According to the result, Group revenue increased to N67.39 billion indicating an increase of 41.5 pr cent over N47.64 billion. Growth in revenue advanced ahead of volume growth due to pricing benefits.

Speaking on the company’s 1st quarter 2021 performance, the group managing director/CEO, Ravindra Singhvi said: “we commenced the year on a fair footing as our 1st quarter 2021 financial results show our commitment to delighting our customers and consumers with high quality products and delivering value for all stakeholders. The health and safety of our people and partners remains our priority. Our refineries in Apapa and Numan continue to operate ensuring the health and safety protocols are upheld and our commitment to the environment is sustained.

“We have experienced improved yield from our sugar cane plantations and continue to partner with our outgrowers for the supply of sugar cane for production.”

He added that, “Amidst the protracted socio-economic uncertainties occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic and heightened insecurity during the quarter under review, we have continued on the growth path, as our talented and dedicated team have enabled us to mitigate some of the adverse impacts of the worsening traffic gridlock in Apapa and other macroeconomic head winds.

“We remain committed to the implementation of the ‘Dangote Sugar for Nigeria’ Master plan as we continue to pursue our Backward Integration Projects.”

Similarly, the company recently declared its irrevocable commitment to the Backward Integration Policy (BIP) of the federal government to make Nigeria self-sufficient in sugar production.

Dangote Sugar Refinery, which began its Backward Integration Programme (BIP) with a 10-year sugar development plan, to produce 1.5 million MT per annum of sugar from locally grown sugarcane.

The project commenced with acquisition of large expanse of land in strategic locations, such as, Taraba State, Adamawa State and Nasarawa State. To this end, three (3) BIP sugar companies; Dangote Taraba Sugar Limited, Dangote Adamawa Sugar Limited, Nasarawa Sugar Company Limited were incorporated.

The company had commenced rehabilitation and expansion of its Sugar Factory at Numan towards increasing production capacity by 6,000 tons of cane per day (TCD). Sugarcane planting has also commenced in two other BIP locations.

Sugar, a commodity that has received increased attention in recent years, provides an avenue for Nigeria to improve its diversification strategy. According to study, Nigeria’s sugar output barely accounts for seven percent of its demand. Grown in states such as Katsina, Taraba, Kano, and Adamawa, the commodity fetches Nigeria a miserly $24.88 million in revenue and the demand gap is approximately 900,000 metric tons. This has resulted in an annual sugar import bill of approximately $100 million, the largest import bill for the commodity in sub-Saharan Africa.

Also, the company committed over $700 million to its sugar projects and told visiting members of the Nasarawa House of Assembly recently, that the company’s investments in sugar will revolutionalise the economy of the state and lift its people as other people-oriented infrastructures would come with the sugar projects.

The state lawmakers who were obviously excited at the sugar projects commended the Dangote Group for choice of the state for the project and the accelerated pace with which the project was being executed despite occasional delays arising from communal disagreements.

Nigeria is one of the sub-Saharan Africa’s largest importers of sugar, second only to South Africa, but the Dangote Sugar management assured the lawmakers that by the time the company fully completes its sugar projects in Nasarawa and Adamawa under the BIP, the nation would be saved of more than half of the forex expended on sugar imports annually.

General manager for the Backward Integration Project, Dangote Sugar, Mr. John Beverley said, when the factory is fully operational, it would have the capacity to crush 12,000 tons cane per day (tcd), while 90MW power will be generated for both the company’s use and host communities.

He disclosed also that some 500km roads in all will be constructed to ease transportation within the vicinity, even as he solicited the support of the lawmakers in controlling the menace of land encroachment by settlers and itinerant farmers.

Beverley said the company has been carrying out Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects in the communities pointing out that so far the company has constructed boreholes, schools, Clinic and awarded scholarship among other CSR services.

In his response, speaker of the Nasarawa State house of assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullah, who led the team, said the $500 million so far expended on the investments by Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc in Nasarawa State is not only a blessing to Nigeria but the pride of Africa.

The speaker and his team members, who were conducted round the company’s 78,000 hectares Backward Integration Project in Tunga Awe local government area of the state commended the chairman of the company, Ahaji Aliko Dangote for the gigantic project, saying, seeing is believing.

The speaker said he was taken aback by the huge nature of the investment, noting that it would not only open up opportunities in the state but in Africa as a whole.

He added that the lawmakers were ready to partner and support the company towards the realisation of the sugar project through relevant legislations. According to him, the news that the project would create about 150,000 jobs is a welcome one, more so when it is no secret that the project site was once a forest harbouring criminals before its acquisition by the Dangote Sugar Refinery.

Also shedding light on the project, the general manager, government and stakeholders relations, Mr. Bello Dan Musa said the president of Dangote Group is passionate about lifting Nigeria’s economy through strategic investment and job creation.

He added that the huge project does not only fit into the Backward Integration Policy and National Sugar Master Plan (NSMP), but the diversification agenda of the government.

The Dangote Group is the biggest private sector investor in the Backward Integration Policy of the federal government. The policy seeks to gradually halt the importation of sugar into the country.

It would be recalled that in 2017, the Dangote Industries Limited signed a landmark $700 million Memorandum of Understanding with the Nasarawa State Government.

The integrated sugar complex to be located in Tunga, Awe local government Area of Nasarawa state, comprises of an initial 60,000ha sugar plantation and two sugar factories with capacity to produce 430,000tpa of refined white sugar representing about 30 per cent of the country’s consumption and would be the largest plant in Nigeria. When the phase II of the project is completed, according to the company, it would make it the largest sugar refining plant in Africa.

Dangote Sugar Refinery is Nigeria’s largest producer of household and commercial sugar with 1.44M MT refining capacity at the same location. Its refinery located at Apapa Wharf Ports Complex, refines raw sugar imported from Brazil to white, Vitamin A fortified refined granulated white sugar suitable for household and industrial uses.

Its Backward Integration goal is to become a global force in sugar production, by producing 1.5M MT/PA of refined sugar from locally grown sugar cane for the domestic and export markets.