Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) has continued to supply Sugar to meet the market’s demand.

The company has made the necessary supply chain and logistics investments/arrangements to ensure there are no risks to our ability to meet the current market demands. Also, the company has continued to invest massively in the production of sugar to make Nigeria self-sufficient in producing the commodity.

This is coming against the false allegations of artificial scarcity of sugar in the country. Dangote Sugar Refinery said: “we remain the highest Sugar supplier in the market today, with over 1.44m MT installed capacity at our Apapa Refinery and we are the only company producing sugar from own grown sugarcane under the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) at the Numan operations in Yola, Adamawa state.

“We remain committed to fair play and good governance and would continue to supply Sugar to the market without interruptions.”

Over 100 countries around the world produce a total of 180 million tonnes of sugar annually, of which around one-third is sold internationally. Brazil is the largest producer and exporter, with around 55 to 60 per cent of world raw sugar exports.

Global consumption of sugar amounted to 173.95 million metric tonnes in 2018 to 2019 and is projected to increase to about 176.45 million metric tonnes by 2019/2020. With the increase in world trade, better agricultural technology, among other reasons. Global consumption is projected to grow at 2.2 per cent a year to reach nearly 201 million tonnes in 2021, dependent on economic growth.

The global food and beverage industry is relatively immune to downturns caused by economic fluctuations. Currently, the food and beverage sector is a major driver of sugar consumption and is expected to create a positive impact on the sugar industry. As a result, the sector has witnessed a constant growth over the past few years.

Africa grows only about five per cent of the world sugar production. South Africa is the leading producer followed by Sudan, Kenya and Swaziland. In Africa, sugar output is projected to increase by 49 per cent by the end of 2025 as a result of production expansion in Sub-Saharan countries. With its favourable agronomic conditions, Africa has significant potential to contribute towards the production needed to meet this growing demand.

The sugar industry in Africa is one of the key industries which contributes in providing jobs for the growing unemployment as well as instrumental in rural development. This will reduce the high rates of migration from rural to urban areas and many associated problems.

The National Sugar Development Council has set a target of producing locally at least 70 percent of Nigeria’s sugar consumption, which is currently put at about 1.7 million metric tons a year.

This is one of the objectives of the National Sugar Master Plan that is being superintended by the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC). It aims to raise local sugar production to attain self-sufficiency, which will lead to the next objective, to stem the tide of high importation.

The Dangote Sugar Refinery, Sugar for Nigeria Project Master Plan goal is to become a global force in sugar production, working within Nigeria’s National Sugar Master Plan to end importation, produce 1.5MMT/PA of refined sugar annually from locally grown sugarcane.

The target will help Nigeria achieve sugar sufficiency and support export to neighbouring countries. To achieve this goal, Dangote Sugar Refinery acquired Savannah Sugar Company Limited, in December 2012, and embarked on the ongoing rehabilitation of its facilities and expansion of its sugarcane estate. Located on 32,000 hectares, the Savannah Sugar estate has considerable opportunity for expansion, which will be augmented by acquiring additional sites that are suitable for sugarcane plantation required for the Project.

This will see to the achievement of 1.08M MT/PA refined sugar in the 6 years, in phase one, and eventually the target 1.5M MT/PA of refined sugar, from locally grown sugar cane, across various sites in Nigeria over 10 years.

Chairman of the company, Alhaji Aliko Dangote recently said the DSR, a top tier player in the industry with install capacity to produce 1.44 million metric tones per annum will be leveraging on the savannah sugar’s sugarcane production capacity to enhance its production capacity.

According to him, Savannah Sugar has 32,000 hectares of land available for cultivation of sugar cane as well as milling capacity of 50,000 tonnes of sugar per annum and that upon the merger, further investments would be made to increase SSCL land under cultivation.

Dangote explained that the DSR board considered the merger as fair and reasonable and believed that it would provide strategic opportunities and benefits for the company, employees and other stakeholders as the new company would be operating from the position of increased access to capital and then higher profitability.

He listed some of the benefits of the merger as being to consolidate the assets, intellectual property rights, operations, and business dealings of the SSCL into the DSR; eliminate cost inefficiencies arising from duplication of resources and processes and improve the efficiency through more focused management of resources and position it as the biggest integrated sugar producer in Nigeria.

The chairman of the company explained that necessary approvals have been given by all concerned regulatory authorities and that the merger would positively alter the sugar sectorial landscape as the federal government’s backward integration policy would be better implemented by the company.

Dangote Sugar commenced business in March 2000 as the sugar division of Dangote Industries Limited. The sugar division was spun-off as Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc via a Scheme of Arrangement in January 2006 which transferred all the assets, liabilities and undertakings attributable to the sugar division of Dangote Industries Limited to Dangote Sugar Refinery. Dangote Sugar Refinery located at Apapa Port Complex was commissioned in 2001.