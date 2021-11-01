Dangote Industries Limited said it is adding verve to the 2021 edition of Lagos trade fair which begins this week with five companies from the group participating.

The companies participating in the fair are; Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, NASCON, Dangote Oil Refinery and Dangote Fertiliser.

A statement from the corporate communications unit of Dangote Group said the fair has become a veritable venue for introduction of new innovations to Dangote products and that visitors to its pavilion will have the opportunity of buying products at reduced prices.

“Dangote Fertiliser has commenced operations and will be operating a special helpdesk for customers and farmers who want information on distribution and application of fertiliser. The desk is to be manned by well-trained officers who are groomed to answer all questions and inquiries regarding the use of fertiliser.

“Dangote Group is of the view that the trade fair is coming at an appropriate time, close to the last month in the year. This affords traders and dealers the opportunity to buy and stock their shops while end users buy for the yuletide.

“NASCON is offering its salt packs, seasonings and stew mix to customers at the trade fair. The salt pack which is designed to endear the product to its teeming customers still comes in packs of 250g, 500g and 1kg.

“The design is to make the product more accessible and affordable for consumers and other end users. NASCON would be giving its customers a good treat at the fair even as it has added to the richness of products like Danq seasoning and stew/soup mixes and also embarked on an expansion of its distribution network to make the product more readily accessible to consumers,” it stated.

According to the statement, Dangote Sugar Refinery is bringing to the fair all its range of products while its sales/marketing team will fully be on ground to attend to customers and prospective new distributors. Customers, he said, are encouraged to visit the stand and buy products at the trade fair prices.