The Dangote Cement Plc has launched a Drivers’ Training Centre located at its cement plant in Obajana, Kogi State.

The aim,according to the company, is to to curb Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) in the country. The new centre is charged with the responsibility of attending to all training needs of the Dangote Cement Plc’s drivers.

Meanwhile, the new centre, at the weekend, convocated its first graduates of 50 trainee drivers.

Speaking to newsmen on the sideline of the convocation at Obajana, the head of the Dangote Drivers Training Centre, Mr. Harisson Pepple, said, the training was in line with the company’s zero tolerance policy for auto crashes.

Pepple said the trainee drivers were drawn from the existing motor boys, and that the training period is six months.

He expressed optimism that the days of crashes involving Dangote trucks are numbered.

“The programme is all encompassing. The first twelve weeks is theoretical. Then, there is three months attachment,” he said.

He said the idea for the new training centre was conceived in June 2020, with the aim of training, retraining and constantly engaging the Dangote drivers.

He also announced that the company was engaging another set of qualified drivers with Class G licenses, stressing that, the company is doing everything possible to rid itself of crashes.

According to him, the company is collaborating with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in most of its activities, adding that, the trainee drivers were also taught defensive driving techniques which involves driving to save lives, time and properties.