BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

The National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS) has said they have secured commitment from the management of Dangote Group to compensations the families of students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko(AAUA), Ondo State, killed by its truck during a road mishap .

It would be recalled that six students of the university and nine others were killed on January 23, 2021, when a truck belonging to Dangote Group, had rammed into a shopping complex in Akungba Akoko area of the state.

Shortly after that incident, the National President of NANS, Com. Sunday Asefon had promised to seek justice for the victims, assuring that their deaths would be in vain.

Asefon in a statement entitled , “Our Colleagues Must Get Justice’, in Ado Ekiti, on Saturday , said the compensation pact was reached with Dangote Group after a meeting with the management of the conglomerate, on Thursday .

The NANS’ leader said the meeting was attended by himself, the NANS’ Senate President, Com. Chuks Okafor, Vice President National Affairs, Com. Yasiz Tanko, Com. Samuel Kappo, NANS Zone D Coordinator and other elected Executive of NANS, as well as the Leadership of NANS JCC in Ondo State.

Asefon added that with the tragic way with which the auto crash occurred and the attendant pains it had inflicted on the victims’ families, made it imperative for the company to compensate the deceased students.

The NANS President said aside from financial compensation, Dangote Group was mandated to give employment to qualified members of each of the bereaved families.

“And we made it clear that where there are no qualified family members for employment, Dangote should award scholarships up to the university level to a member of the family”.

Asefon added further, “We requested that Dangote through tax arrangements with the Federal Government should fix the Isua-Akungba Akoko road where the carnage happened .

“That in the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibilities, that a project should be executed for AAUA or Akungba metropolis and should be named after the victims of the 23rd January , 2021 truck crash to immortalize all, including our fallen students”.

He added that an all -inclusive committee was set up to ensure the agreements reached at the meeting are executed within the stipulated time.

“NANS under my leadership will do everything possible to ensure improved welfare and adequate protection of the interest of Nigerian Students local and global”.