BY OLUSHOLA BELLO

Subsidiaries of Dangote Industries Limited clinched several awards at the just concluded 14th edition of the Sustainability, Entrepreneurship and Responsibility Awards (SERAs).

Dangote Cement Plc won four major awards, including: The Best Company in Sustainability Reporting, Best Company in Stakeholder Engagement and Overall Winner – Africa (First Runner Up).

Another Dangote subsidiary, Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR), which was participating in the SERAs for the first time, won the award of Best Company in Poverty Eradication.

Dangote’s head of Sustainability, Eunice Sampson also won the award of the CSR/Sustainability Professional of the year.

The SERAs is Africa’s leading Sustainability and CSR Award. Since inception in 2007, and up till 2019, the award has attracted over 1,242 from over 300 organisations. In the 2020 edition, 98 institutions participated from seven African countries, including Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa.

This year’s award ceremony held on December 12, 2020 in Lagos, with the theme, ‘Decade of Action: Accelerating Sustainable Development in Africa Through Collaborations,’ focusing on identifying and recognising organisations that are taking major strides in sustainability implementation and reporting, as well as the actualisation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals across Africa.

The event brought together sustainability experts, public relations practitioners, brand owners and public office holders.

On the award, group chief, corporate communications of Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Anthony Chiejina, said: “DIL’s approach is focused on mainstreaming sustainable practices and building this into the very fabric of the organisation. ‘The Dangote Way’ underlines the importance that we attach to our people, communities and other key stakeholders.

Also, the head, Sustainability at Dangote, Eunice Sampson expressed satisfaction with the Dangote Sustainability journey, and the strong alignment that the business is establishing between its financial and sustainability performance, sayong this is in line with the ‘balanced scorecard principle of Sustainability.

The GMD, Dangote Cement, Mr Michel Puchercos congratulated the Dangote team and enjoined them to continue to champion the business objective of building a legacy company that would outlive many generations.