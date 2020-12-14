By Our Correspondent

For many, life is as difficult as it gets on a daily basis. But for others, it is how one focuses on the future and the plan to achieve the best from it that matters.

Dani Balogun, who has continued to show that nothing is difficult in life, pinch his tent in all fields of endeavours. From the military to business, he has continued to show his prowess and charismatic enthusiasm in achieving where many have failed.

Born May 29, 1989 in Lagos, Nigeria and at the age of four, he joined his father in the Netherlands called Papendrecht.

Balogun always was the light of the party and loved to joke around with everyone. He was very fund of playing soccer and skateboarding turned into a real life passion of his.

Balogun added a new chapter in his story when he started his venture at ACN, world’s largest Multi-level marketing company, onApril 17, 2012.

Within six months he managed to grow tremendously. He learned how to pitch and have stage presence, his posture changed, he expanded his vocabulary and his network and his financial growth changed drastically.

His hard work landed him a prestigious title. He became the first young, and few of the black men, in Europe who earned the title: ‘Regional Vice President’

If there is one thing he has learned during his time at ACN is that everything is achievable if you just put your mind into it. Because of ACN he created possibilities that opened doors not just for him alone, but also for others.