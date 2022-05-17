Blackpool’s Jake Daniels has become the first active openly gay professional male footballer in the UK since 1990 after coming out publicly and making an announcement on Monday.

The 17-year-old recently signed a professional contract with the Championship team and made his club debut earlier this month.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Daniels said he hopes he can become a role model for others and hopes there will be a gay Premier League footballer in the future.

“Of course I am aware that there will be a reaction to this and some of it will be homophobic, maybe in a stadium and on social media,” he said.

“It’s an easy thing for people to target. The way I see it is that I am playing football and they are shouting stuff at me, but they are paying to watch me play football and I am living my life and making money from it. So shout what you want, it’s not going to make a difference.

“I won’t stop people from saying that stuff, I just need to learn how to not let it affect me. I am hoping that by coming out, I can be a role model, to help others come out if they want to.

“I am only 17 but I am clear that this is what I want to do and if, by me coming out, other people look at me and feel maybe they can do it as well, that would be brilliant.”

After Daniels’ announcement, professional players representative organisation FIFPRO tweeted out words of support, saying: “We are so proud of Jake Daniels for deciding to share his story. No one should ever have to hide who they are. Thanks to Jake’s teammates and club who stand beside him and the LGBTQIA+ community.”