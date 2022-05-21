Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile of the Lagos High Court Sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Friday convicted and sentenced to death by hanging, a Danish man, Peter Nielsen, accused of killing his Nigerian wife Zainab and his three-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Justice Okikiolu-Ighile sentenced the condemned foreigner to death after holding that the Lagos State government had successfully proven the two-count charge of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015 against him.

The state had arraigned the condemned convict on June 13, 2018, for killing his Nigerian musician wife, Zainab also known as Alizee and daughter on April 5, 2018, at about 3.45 am at their Banana Island residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

Justice Okikiolu-Ighile held in her judgment on the four-year case that the post mortem examination led by Professor John Obafunwa on the deceased persons held to resolve the case.

The judge then held that the autopsy report concluded that the bruises found on the head and neck of Zainab were consistent with blunt trauma.

She also held that the report also stated that the, “Tiny signs of bleeding” proved to smother as the cause of death.

The judge also stated, “Smothering which caused the absence of oxygen in both deceased persons was also established as the cause of Zainab’s death.

“It couldn’t have been self-inflicted or due to epilepsy as that wasn’t included in her medical history,” she said.

The court also reviewed testimonies by prosecution witnesses including a housemaid, Zainab’s sibling and two police officers who testified during the trial to incidents of domestic violence perpetrated by the convict.

The court particularly described Zainab’s sister, Pepe, who was about 13 years old at the time of the incident as a witness of truth who testified about a fight between the couple in 2017, adding that the defendant had threatened to kill her if she ever told anyone about what she saw.

Kogi-State born Zainab, alias Alizee, was signed to an Asian record label Petra Entertainment and was on the course of promoting her January 2018 single, ‘Alhaji Musa’, before the alleged murder.

Professor Obafunwa had told Justice Okikiolu-Ighile that his post-mortem examination of Zainab’s corpse suggested that she was killed when her nose and mouth were forcibly closed which deprived her of oxygen.

He also testified that the deceased also suffered bruises around her head which were consistent with, “Blunt force trauma that was not enough to cause any fracture.”

Obafunwa said evidence showed the deceased struggled to free herself from her killer’s grip using her hands and nails.

The result of a DNA analysis of Zainab’s nail clipping, the witness added, revealed the presence of her DNA material and that of “an individual described as Peter”.

In his defence, Nielsen had denied killing his family.

The convict claimed that on the day of the tragic incident he found the duo dead when he awoke from sleep that morning and tried to revive them.

“I do not know if there was any damage to the sliding door or any of the doors I had opened that morning. I asked Mimi (a teenager who lived with them) to open the glass door which leads to the kitchen and also carries Petra from the kitchen to the living room while I stood close to my wife trying to get hold of her where she was lying on the floor; this was to avoid the risk of a gas explosion,” he said.

The convict had also claimed that he and Mimi moved the bodies from the kitchen to the sitting room before anyone else came to the house and before he placed a call to his wife’s mother.