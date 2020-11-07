The 9th Peace Achievers International Conference and Award is committed to honouring deserving personalities across the world who have contributed to Africa’s and Nigeria’s peace and stability.

The event which has become one of the biggest gatherings of influential personalities in Africa had in its last edition honoured Dr Attahiru Bafarawa, Senator Dino Melaye, Hon. Shina Peller and others at the top-notch event. This year, many personalities have been pencilled down for different categories of award for their contributions to peace in the country.

Icon of Peace and nationbuilding, Peacebuilder/Award for excellence in community development, Peacebuilder/Award for excellence in community development and leadership skills and others, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also among those to be honoured this year are deputy governor Sokoto State, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya; Justice Abubakar Malami SAN, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, wife of the Kebbi state governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu; Fatima Mohammed, Alhaji Ibrahim Ibrahim, Alhaji Suleiman Barau, Dr Anthony Ezekwugo, Adewale Aladejana, Dr Abelagi Fred Tersoo, High Chief Peters Higgins, Alh Dr Ummarun Kwabo AA Jarman, Sokoto, Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, Zamfara State Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, Senator Shehu Sani, Alazigha Oweipa Emmanuel, Founder/National Leader, Amb Sara Abdul, Style Plus, Amb Opuama Akegbede, Amb Kingsley Azonobi and among others.