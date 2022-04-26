Chairman, Presidential Committee on Victims Support Fund (VSF), General TY Danjuma, has commended the Victim Support Fund Review Panel over a comprehensive and sterling forensic reports within the short period of time assigned to it.

In a statement released on his behalf by Alkasim Abdulkadir, Danjuma said the report which was submitted to the chairman in three volumes gave a detailed outcome of the Review of the VSF and made extensive recommendations to the chairman VSF.

According to him, amongst the tasks of the review panel was the analysis of funds and the impact of operational activities of the organization between 2014 and 2020. The forensic audit of the VSF was carried out by a renowned financial firm and experts. They also used the opportunity to hold consultations with internal and external stakeholders of the VSF which also included extensive research and field visits.

He added that the review panel set up was to review the operations of the VSF since inception and the review started in October 2020 and completed within a year which ended in October 2021.

Danjuma thanked the panel for the time spent examining and auditing the past operations of the VSF. He used the occasion to praise the sacrifice made by the review panel while the assignment lasted over the year.

Responding, the chairman of panel, Brig Gen Jones Arogbofa (rtd) thanked Danjuma for the opportunity given to the panel to serve; he recalled the excellent record of the chairman VSF’s service to the nation and commended his prudent leadership which has made the VSF standout amongst similar humanitarian organizations in the country.

Other members of the panel and the secretariat further applauded the judicious the way and manner the chairman managed the VSF resources and for stretching it out overtime to achieve great results.

The forensic auditors had earlier, in a meeting at the SAPETRO Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos, submitted and discussed the outcome of the audit with the chairman.

Other members of the panel were Ambassador Usman Baraya and Major General Suleiman Labaran (rtd). The secretariat was made up of Ambassador John Gana secretary and Hajiya Saudatu Mahdi assistant secretary.