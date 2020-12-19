The former Governor of Gombe state, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo OON (Talban Gombe), has mourned the death of two statesmen, Alh. Lamido Abubakar (Durbin Gombe) who died on recently after a protracted illness and the former Governor of defunct North-western state, Alh. Usman Faruk (Jarman Gombe), who died at early hours of Friday.

Dankwambo described the death of the duo as a monumental loss not only to their immediate families and relatives, but to the entire nation.

“I’m saddened by the loss of the two great men whose contributions to the development of Gombe state and Nigeria at large are immeasurable.

“Though, death is inevitable but losing two statesmen in few days is really painful, especially as they died at the time when the country needs them most”, he said.

The former governor said the deceased led fulfilled lives and would be remembered for all they have rendered to their families, Gombe state and Nigeria as a whole.

Dankwambo prayed for the repose of their souls and for the bereaved families to have the fortitude to bear the losses.