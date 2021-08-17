Foremost manufacturer of skin care products, Daraju Industries, have unveiled award-winning Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo, as brand ambassador for its skin care beauty soap, Fressia Skin Glow.

Osifo becomes the face of the newly launched skin care soap designed for the smart, beautiful & confident female consumers.

This was made known during the talent engagement signing ceremony which took place at the corporate head office of the company.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Corporate Head, HR/Admin, Mrs. Akindiya Dupe, said the choice of the ace actress is based on the alignment between her personality; persona as an entertainer and the Fressia Skin Glow brand identity.

“Osifo is truly a role model for many young ladies as she exemplifies an enviable symmetry between beauty and brains. As a corporate entity that supports women empowerment and promote resourcefulness, her qualities and core values are the key factors worthy of our consideration in choosing a brand ambassador. The strategic fit with the Fressia Skin Glow brand is unarguably apt,” Dupe stressed.

In the same vein, the Brand Manager, Fressia, Ms. Kaviya Garg said, “we are very excited to have Linda on board. When we were thinking about an ambassador, we really wanted someone who could embody this idea of raw natural beauty and she embodies that. You know, when you look good, you feel good and that’s what Fressia Skin Glow is all about. It is about empowering the woman by making her feel comfortable and beautiful. We are very happy that Linda aligns with our vision and our values.”

According to Garg, the choice of Osifo as the face of the Fressia Skin Glow brand will inspire many young ladies of the caramel and ebony skin complexion to appreciate their beauty, be themselves and stay true to themselves.

“There has been a lie that only fair skin is beautiful therefore many young ladies resort to bleaching and toning their skin, but true beauty is first appreciating who you are. It’s simply “be you” which is what Linda Osifo exemplifies. She maintains her complexion and stays true to her identity. This is exactly what the Fressia Skin Glow brand is about- “Be You,” she added.

In her reaction, the ace actress said that, “Fressia Skin Glow is the exact replica of what my brand represents which is for people empowerment and youth impact. I know Fressia would have the right impact like I would have also with Fressia Skin Glow.

“Being an ambassador for this brand is an opportunity I would like to expand, an opportunity I would like to use as a platform to open more doors. Fressia Skin Glow is not just a skin care product. it’s more than what you see beyond what the physical eyes can see. I know there’s so much that we will, and we can do. And this journey is just about to begin.”