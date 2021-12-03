The minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has charged Nigerian youth on the need to up skills their knowledge with digital training, saying there are no shortcuts to success.

He urged the youth to see themselves as solution providers, entrepreneurs and have high level of trust in government so as to maximise the opportunities they are given.

The minister gave the charge yesterday in Abuja when he was honoured with an award of best performing minister by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).

Dare, who was represented by his SA on multi- media, Mr Toyin Ibitoye, said the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is leading the efforts to invest in the youth working in the informal sector with the provision of soft loans and credit facilities at single digit interest rates to make them self starters and key contributors to the growth of the economy.

According to him, over 6000 youth have benefited from the loans while another 20,000 youth are in the process of being the next set of beneficiaries.

“There are no shortcuts to success either as a collective or an individual so for the youth to be our solution providers in this country, they need digital skills, an entrepreneurial spirit and a high level of trust in Government so they can maximize the opportunities they are given.

“No nation can lift itself out of poverty and economic hardship or drought without a deliberate action plan to invest in its youth and the informal sector.

The key to economic growth is the strengthening of our Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs). Our formal sector is struggling and gasping for breath in Nigeria while the informal sector is yearning to be opened up.

"The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is leading the efforts to invest in the youth working in the informal sector with the provision of soft loans and credit facilities at single digit interest rates. This is through the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF). Most of you know the details already. It is on the website of the Ministry. For those who don't know…it is about the N75b approved by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, N25b per year for three years to lift the youth, make them self starters and key contributors to the growth of the economy. Over Six Thousand (6000) youth have benefited from it so far and another Twenty Thousand(20,000) youth are in the process of being the next set of beneficiaries," he said.

He also urged the youth to imbibe the culture of volunteerism, saying it will help them to gather experiences that will prepare them for opportunities at the global work space.

“Volunteerism is an investment in your future,” Minister said. “Sunday, 5th December, 2021 is the International Day of Volunteerism. This culture of volunteerism must be imbibed by the youth. Volunteerism gives you a foot at the door in places where you, ordinarily, could have been locked out.

It helps you to gather experiences that prepare you for opportunities at the global work space.”

He described the award as a call to greater service and dedicated it to all Nigerian youths.

“This award of ‘Best Performing Minister in Nigeria’ is a call to greater service for me in the pursuit of excellence for the Nigerian Youth. It is a call for more hard work.

“This award is also not a personal award, I refuse to see it as such. It is dedicated to all the youth and to all those who have worked tirelessly, oftentimes behind the scene, with me in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. It is a long list. From the Permanent Secretary Alhaji Ismail Abubakar, the directors, the field workers, the secretaries, cleaners, security officers, everyone.

“I am more inspired now than ever before to be totally committed to the Federal Government and the mandate of this Ministry in drawing up policies, initiatives, programmes and projects that will uplift the Nigerian youth.

“Finally, I am grateful for the honours done me with this award and i congratulate the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) for the giant strides taken in recent times. I urge them not to relent in their pursuits in the interest of the Nigeria and her youth.”