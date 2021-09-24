The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, commended the president and chief executive of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, for his massive investments in the Nigerian youth and development of sports infrastructure in the country.

Dare gave commendation when he paid a courtesy visit to Africa’s richest man at his office in Lagos on Wednesday.

He described the business mogul as a great investor in the youth in Africa, saying the Dangote business conglomerate currently employs close to 60, 000 youths with a further 70,000 to be added when the Dangote refinery begins full operations.

The minister briefed the billionaire businessman and invited him to the forthcoming National Youth Conference scheduled to hold in Abuja next month.

Apart from his investments in the youth, Alhaji Aliko Dangote is also heavily involved in the development of sports infrastructure and presently funding of the ongoing renovation work at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja with about one million dollars committed to the project to ensure that life is been restore to the national edifice.