The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare and the factional president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Igoche Mark, have hailed Nigeria’s senior women basketball team, D’Tigress, for booking their second consecutive World Cup ticket.

The Nigeria’s ladies who are back-to-back three time African champions beat their West African rivals, Mali 73-69 on Sunday afternoon to qualify for the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup slated for Sydney, Australia later in the year.

The Nigerian ladies maintained their aggressive display against France on Friday to dictate the tempo and rally back from a set down to beat Mali at the Ranko Žeravica Sports Hall, Belgrade, Serbian.

Reacting to the girls’ victory in a faraway Serbia, Sports Minister Sunday Dare praised the queens of the court for doing the nation proud and showing dogged determination in all their games.

The factional president of the NBBF, Igoche Mark, in his reaction, saluted the team for their astonishing performance, saying they are destined to rule the world.

‘Champions of Africa, you have done it again, your victory today against Mali was astounding. “Your performance in this qualifiers is a testament to the fact that you’re destined to rule the world,” Mark stated.

“Thank you ladies for putting the negative past behind you. Continue to excel as Champs! Let me assure you that under my leadership, basketball will become the number one sport in Nigeria.”

He assured the girls that the Nigeria Basketball Federation under his watch will ensure the team compete favourably at the Australia 2022 FIBA World Cup, urging the players to disregard the reports that the country has withdrawn from the tournament.

