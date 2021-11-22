The minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has vowed to continue to initiate more innovations in Nigeria’s sports sector.

Dare made the promise during the weekend at the New Telegraph Award Night in Lagos where he was conferred with the Innovations Man of the Year by the Newspaper.

He applauded the management of New Telegraph Newspaper for deeming him worthy of the award, saying it would serve as a tonic for him to do more.

According to him, the level of people present at the award night showed the level of the newspaper in the country.

Dare further said he will continue to work more on other innovations with the key one at the moment the return of the National Sports Commission.

“I am elated and I am really appreciative to New Telegraph for counting me worthy for this award and it will serve as a tonic for me to do more, I will not rest on my oars, but will try to do more,” he said.

“We had several innovations and the most important one we are looking at is how to make our federations financially independent, so they can run on their own and then how to bring back the National Sports Commission, that’s a policy but it is another innovation that can serve our sports better.

“As soon as we have the third reading which will happen latest by January 2022, so we are looking at the first quarter of next year, depending on when the president agreed to it, but definitely, we are looking at the first quarter for the return of the National Sports Commission.

“I am happy with what Telegraph is doing, seeing the set of guests present at the event ranging from the Senate president, the several governors present, former governors, senators, house of rep members and other leaders of several industries in the country, I can see the newspaper is a force to re reckon with in the country.”