The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

He reiterated the vows while declaring closed a 3-day sensitisation workshop organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on the use of an online youth initiative known as the Nigeria Youth Online Assembly (NOYA) held at the National Youth Center in Odo-enu, Osun State.

He said the NOYA initiative is aimed at empowering the youth through timely dissemination of information on career enhancing, training and employment placement opportunities via a unified platform to help youth employment in the country.

The minister who was represented by the director of procurement, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Segun Oke, said his Ministry recognises the fact that the energy, skills and aspirations of young people are crucial assets which no country can afford to waste.

He said helping the youth to realize their full potential by gaining access to employment is no doubt a prerequisite to poverty and sustainable development of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dare, in a statement by the director of press and public relations in the MInistry, Mohammed Manga, further stated that, rather than seeing youth as a burden to the society, the creation of a youth template offers the government a distinctive opportunity to focus on employment and job creation for young persons in the country.

According to him, the Ministry has in the last few years, conducted different skills acquisition and empowerment programmes as a result of the need to lift a huge number of youth out of poverty to ensure their productive and viable occupational engagement.

The Minister explained that “it is on this note that the Ministry is creating awareness and innovative opportunities for Nigerian youth by advancing nimble values and principles, creating a safe space for networking, developing new skills, sharing ideas and flourishing together through leveraging on NOYA to crowd source youth employment in Nigeria.”