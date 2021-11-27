Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has called on management and staff of the ministry to raise the bar of performance and accountability in the discharge of their duties so as to meet the expectations of Nigerians in line with the Ministry’s mandate.

Dare gave the charge today during the 3rd Town Hall Meeting with the staff of the Ministry, held at the Velodrome Centre of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

He said that the Town Hall Meeting with the staff was a tool that can be used to measure the successes and challenges recorded by various Departments of the Ministry, particularly in the area of providing sustainable framework for the formulation and implementation of the policies, programmes and other initiatives of the present administration, aimed at promoting and enhancing youth and sports development in the country.

According to him, “It is through the monitoring and reporting of accomplishments, particularly progress made toward pre-established goals that we can ensure a Nigeria with empowered and successful youth in all fields of life and Nigerians that are adequately supported to excel in sports and youth development at all levels”.

This meeting, the Minister stated further, was, “instituted to review overall performance of the Ministry across all its departments, against the agreed targets; provide a forum for strategic planning discussions and policy recommendations and action; identify whether the Ministry is meeting the expectations of the public it serves, ensure decisions and policies are based on facts and identify where improvements need to be made”, he said.

Mr Dare who observed that the Ministry has improved tremendously within the period under review, from a second tier to a first tier rating, urged the staff to put more efforts into the full implementation of the various initiatives, programmes and policies put together by the President Muhammadu Buhari led-Administration with specific focus on Youth and Sports Development towards Wealth Creation, Youth Empowerment, Physical Fitness and Well-being, so as to achieve excellence in Sports, National Unity and Sustainable Growth and Development.

While expressing his determination to reposition the Ministry for optimum service delivery to Nigerians in line with its assigned mandate, Dare tasked the staff to take their jobs seriously, noting that the little efforts put in the line of duty will help the government and people of the country to attain its goals and aspirations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister who commended the staff for their commitment, explained that, the present administration over the years has initiated and implemented various programmes and projects to curtail youth unemployment by engaging them in meaningful and productive ventures that will lead to socio-economic growth and development.