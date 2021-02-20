By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare has received commendation from the Nigerian Baptist Convention, owners of New Frontiers Television, for his immense contributions to the growth of the station, Nigerian Baptist Convention, youth and sports development, and public service.

At an impressive ceremony held at the Oritamefa Baptist Church in Ibadan, Oyo State, the Minister was conferred with the honour by the president of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Dr Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, for his sterling leadership qualities, moral rectitude and commitment towards the service of God and humanity.

According to Dr Ayokunle, who is also the CAN president, Dare was chosen for the award after a thorough screening process devoid of bias or sentiments.

“You were carefully chosen for this award after going through a long process of screening by a committee of great people without bias or sentiments. We are indeed very proud of you as a Baptist member for all your contributions to God’s work and the service to mankind.”

In his response, the minister described the award as a call to more service.

“I feel privileged and honoured to be given this award. Although I have received several awards, this is the greatest award to be recognised by the Baptist family and worthy men of God. It is a call to more service”