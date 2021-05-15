ADVERTISEMENT

‘Afro & B’ music artist, Darey is out with the visual ‘Show me Love’ featuring talented singer, Teni The Entertainer.

The song is from his 7-track EP titled ‘Way Home’ released in October 2020.‘Show me love’ video displays artistic expressions, fashion, creative skills and a sleek approach packed with warm rhythm. The visual brings to life the lyrics of the song amidst a colorful setting.

Shot in Lagos by Mex Films, the video shows Darey and Teni proclaiming their feelings.

Dare Art Alade, professionally known as Darey, is the son of legendary African jazz musician and entertainer, Art Alade. He is a multi-award-winning singer, musician, songwriter, music producer, and entrepreneur.

Darey has left an indelible mark on the African music scene after finishing second in the 2004 season of Project Fame, a music talent search reality TV show. He is currently a judge on The Voice where he assists young singers in fulfilling their dreams.

Despite all of the praise from fans for previous songs and videos from the Way Home EP, “Show me Love” has given fans a glimpse into fervent love surrounded by energetic beats and a diverse range of sounds.