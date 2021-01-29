The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had stated then that “the Federal Executive Council FEC has approved the award of contracts for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri eastern narrow-gauge railway, with new branch lines and trans-shipment facilities.”

Amaechi said FEC also approved contracts for the construction of a deep sea port in Bonny as well as a railway industrial park in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He said, “They have also approved the construction of a new deep seaport in Bonny, under private-public partnership (PPP) and the construction of a railway industrial park in Port Harcourt.

“The railway line will be at the cost of $3.02billion. The industrial park, which is under PPP, at no cost to the federal government, will cost $241.154million. The Bonny deep seaport will cost $461,924,369, at no cost to the federal government.

“The Port Harcourt-Maiduguri narrow gauge railway will have new branch lines: from Port Harcourt to Bonny and from Port Harcourt to Owerri are new lines. There’s another connecting narrow gauge to standard gauge at Kafanchan. There is a branch line from Gombe to Damaturu and Gashua. That’s what has been approved,” Amaechi said.

However, as at January 20, 2021, work is yet to begin on the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail project. But the Kano-Maradi in Niger Republic, which was approved the same period and its contract signed in January 2021, is set for inauguration.

The argument that followed this approval was why reconstruct an old system of rail service when the world is moving faster.

The narrow gauge has been discarded all over the world and Nigeria approved $3billion for that instead of the standard gauge which is in place at the Abuja-Kaduna and Lagos-Ibadan rail lines.

Apart from this argument, Ameachi has consistently said that there is no fund to execute the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line.

Critics of the government’s stand queried why there is fund for the Kano-Maradi rail project, it has no resources to carry out similar projects in other sections of the country, especially the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri line already approved by FEC last year.

In 2014, Zutari, in partnership with CPCS Transcom Nigeria Limited, was appointed by the Federal Ministry of Transportation to carry out a feasibility study and the design of the proposed 1,522 km standard gauge single-track rail line running from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri.

In line with previous studies that Zutari had completed for the ministry, the line was planned to transport passengers and freight at speeds of 120 km/h and 80 km/h, respectively. This study included proposed stations in Aba, Umuahia, Enugu, Makurdi, Lafia, Kuru, Bauchi, Gombe, and Biu.

Folorunsho Ashcroft, the project manager of CPCS, said, “During the engagement, Zutari provided well-rounded technical advice for the development of preliminary engineering designs; this included site reconnaissance and field investigations for the proposed route alignment.

“Zutari also assisted with the design of the proposed train stations, workshops and other rail infrastructure, as well as the design of signaling and telecommunication infrastructure for train operations,” he said.

Already, pan-Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere has kicked against the Kano-Maradi project, saying that with serious deficit in the country’s transport infrastructure, the government was heading for the wrong direction with the rail project.

The $1.96billion Kano-Maradi rail line connects Nigeria and Niger Republic.

Afenifere’s publicity secretary Yinka Odumakin stated that many Nigerians were against the move by government to construct the rail line.

He said it was unfortunate that the federal government, through the ministry of transportation was more interested in constructing a project outside Nigeria than in developing roads within the country.

Odumakin said, “It is an unfortunate development. We know the state of Nigerian roads. We know that our roads are in a very bad shape. Look at the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the roads to the East, to Port Harcourt and the rest of them.

“They are not Buhari’s priority; rather his priority is the rail line to Maradi in Niger Republic. They are more interested in their kith and kin who are Fulani outside the country than in Nigeria itself.

“It is unfortunate. So, Afenifere and other Nigerians are not in support of this initiative. How can we support it?” he said.

The director, press and public relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Eric Ojiekwe, said the new railway corridor, located in Northern Nigeria and Maradi in Niger Republic would run through three states.

He listed the states as Kano, Jigawa and Katsina, adding that it would go through Niger Republic to Maradi.

Ojiekwe said, “other cities that will be affected by the rail line in Nigeria are Danbatta, Kazaure, Daura, Mashi, Katsina and Jibiya. The 283.75 km rail line, besides developing freight and passenger transport will be integrated with road transport to make great contribution to the local economy. ”

He also said the project would contribute to the development of the social sector.

The project duration is 36 months and the contract type is engineering, procurement and construction.

A public affairs analyst, Bala Zakka, argued that it was more economical to decongest Apapa Ports than to construct a rail line to its Niger Republic.

“It would make more sense if you construct a rail line out of Apapa to the hinterlands so that trucks can be cleared from Apapa. It is better you take cargoes to Edo State or Osun State than everybody comes into Apapa.

“What would be beneficial to me as a Nigerian is to decongest Apapa via rail than going to Maradi. It is 10 times economical for you to have a railway out of Apapa to places outside Lagos. This will lead to development in other states,” Zakka said.

He said the government had continued to ignore the advice of technocrats and the best time to have dealt with this issue was when it was still itemised for consideration.

The federal government had assured Nigerians that no region and state capital would be left out of its rail development master plan.

In April 2020, the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance when he featured on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Programme, “Good Morning Nigeria”.

The minister said the federal government was committed to providing infrastructure and no part of the country would be shortchanged.

“The eastern rail corridor which traversed the southeast and south-south states, connecting them to other regions is in the master plan and will be developed. We have been able to revamp our rail system.

“The Lagos-Ibadan, Lagos-Abeokuta standard gauge is being test run. The Itakpe-Warri-Ajaokuta is also running while the Kaduna to Abuja is overwhelmed. I can assure you that our rail programme will ensure that no state capital will be left out. That is our master plan. We are doing it in phases,” Mohammed said.