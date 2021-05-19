Staying fit and healthy is very important, more so because of the world we’re living in currently. Our bodies need to be at optimum health to avoid falling prey to the deadly COVID-19 virus and the best way to ensure that is through exercise.

As an owner of two gyms Venom Fitness Wyckoff NJ and Venom Fitness Osprey FL, Darren Goodall believes that everyday training keeps the body in tip-top condition. Armed with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Berkeley, Darren eventually realized his true calling was in fitness. Darrenn is an online personal trainer for many celebrities and an undefeated professional boxer who also works with Brandon Carter. Together, they train online coaches on making upwards of USD 10,000 a month via online fitness businesses.

The pandemic played spoilsport to Darren Goodall’s success as a trainer – he had to shut down his first fitness center. But he decided to cash in on the gym’s success and opened a new facility in Osprey, Florida. Simultaneously, Darren also started his professional boxing career. He fought for top rank, same as Manny Pacquaio, Floyd Mayweather, and Terrence Crawford. His first three fights were in the Prudential Center and Madison Square Garden.

Darren Goodall chooses to use technology to keep people active during the pandemic. He believes that this is the best way to reach more people and help them get fit. Darren was featured on Bravo TV for training Ashlee Malleo, Danielle Staub, and Lauren Manzo. He has been working out with them for just under a decade, having started in 2011. Goodall was recently introduced as a part of Ashlee`s 20-pound weight-loss journey.

On his website, Darren Goodall provides different courses and online free trial classes depending on peoples’ needs and interests. If you’re looking for a sign to start your fitness journey, here it is – sign up with Darren and become part of the modern gym community.