A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has declared that the people of Daura Emirate in Katsina State, will not regret honouring the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

Princewill made the declaration while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, ahead of Amaechi’s turbaning this Saturday, February 5, 2022 with the traditional title of ‘Dan Amanar Daura’ (The Trusted One Of Daura Emirate) by the Emir of Daura, HRH Farouk Umar Farouk.

He stated that the people of Rivers State will continue to build bridges of national unity in order to make the nation united.

The APC chieftain said: “For the sake of emphasis and summary, he is being given the title of Dan Amana of Daura, which basically is saying the trusted son of Daura.

“The significance of it is quiet mind-boggling because like one Daura son told me that anybody who is not grateful to Amaechi, it won’t be polite. The man had always done a lot, not just did this area but for the country.

“When you see a lot of division in the country and you see someone from one side of the country advocating fiercely for another person from another side of the country, if gives you some ideas and some information of what fosters unity, what fosters coalition of people of ideas.

“We are grateful to Daura Emirate for this award but one thing is clear, it is not something they are going to regret. We are going to work tirelessly to ensure that we continue to build these bridges and make sure that we make the nation proud.”

