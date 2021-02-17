ADVERTISEMENT

By IGHO OYOYO, Abuja

The daughter of former Senate President David Mark and member representing Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency of Benue State, Hon. Blessing Onuh, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She joined the ruling party after decamping from the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Also, the member representing Bauchi Federal Constituency, Hon. Yakubu Abdullahi, decamped from the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) to the

APC.

The two members in separate letters read yesterday by the Speaker of the House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila, during plenary, said they were leaving their parties because of internal wrangling at all levels of the parties.

Onuh said she was leaving APGA due to leadership crisis at all levels of the party, adding she decided to leave after serious consultation with her people, commending the national leadership of the APC for

making the defection possible.

She had formally joined the APC at a well- attended event in her constituency in December 2020.

On his part, Abdullahi said he decided to leave the PRP as a result of the crisis rocking the party which led to emergence of two national chairmen as well as two chairmen in Bauchi State.

According to him, Alhaji Falalu Bello and Prof. Sule Bello lay claim to the national chairmanship of the party.

He also said one of the factions of the party in Bauchi State wrote him a letter suspending him from the party.

The lawmaker said the crisis in the state chapter of the party has led to series of litigations among members of the party.