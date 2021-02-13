Davido never stops coming up stronger than his peers when it comes to being in the news always.

Afrobeat legend, Davido, is still ahead of his fellow superstars; Wizkid, Burna Boy among other top-rated artistes, as he continues to maintain his number one spot as the most-followed African artiste on social media. Davido is now the most-followed African artiste.

Davido’s record as the most-followed artiste in Africa has been there since when he speedily rose to 14 million followers on Instagram.

Just recently, he proved he’s the most popular African artiste after he garnered over 19 million followers on the platform.