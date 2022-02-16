Award-winning Nigerian singer and philanthropist, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has delivered on his promise to donate N250m to 292 orphanages across 27 States in Nigeria.

The musician, who issued a press statement on Tuesday night, said the fund which he got from donations from fans and loyal supporters in addition to his own personal support, has been finally shared to the orphanages by the five-man committee, which was set up in November 2021, to collate names and information of documented and verified orphanages in the country.

Recall that the donations came in after the 29-year old singer made a request for financial support on his social media handles and this led to several celebrities, companies, and family members donating funds into the specified account, with N200m raised in 48 hours to the surprise of many.

Davido, in the statement, appreciated all friends, supporters and fans that gave the money, using his mantra, ‘we ride by lifting others’.

Since he made his intention last year to in turn donate fund, the DMW founder got the accolades of many Nigerians and further earned their respect.

The statement reads, “As a follow up to the press statement I released on 19th November 2021 where I announced my intention of donating the total sum of N200 million received from my friends and family, together with my personal donation of N50 million, to orphanages across Nigeria, I bring you an update.

“As promised, a five-man disbursement committee was set up. Since its inauguration, the members of this committee have worked tirelessly to ensure that they collate the names and information of documented and verified orphanages. I am pleased to announce that the disbursement of funds is complete.

“So far, the total of N250,000,000 has been disbursed to 292 orphanages.

“As promised in my first statement, I have listed/attached the names and amounts disbursed to the various orphanages. In the pith of transparency, I thought it wise to give you my loyal supporters, fans, friends and family an update in this regard.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone that made this possible, the committee of high caliber and principled people who dedicated their time to ensuring this task was expeditiously carried out, my wonderful family, friends and well wishers. Thank you for your continuous support and love.

“Always remember, we rise by lifting others.”