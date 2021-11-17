Award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido, has so far received a staggering amount of N60million after friends yielded his request of soliciting for funds on his official twitter page, which initially stirred curiosity among his fans.

The music star whose birthday is on Sunday, November 21, this Wednesday, took to his social media handles, asking those whom he had collaborated with to make a hit song to send him money.

The singer also disclosed that he was soliciting funds to facilitate the clearance of his Rolls Royce, the British automobile brand, at the seaport.

Sharing account numbers to which the payments should be made, Davido later said he was able to pull up to N60million in five hour.

It all started with a tweet on Wednesday saying, “If u know I’ve given you a hit song .. send me money …. una know una selves oo”

David Adedeji Adeleke (his real name), aged 28 years is one of the most successful and wealthy Nigerian musicians that are making the Afro pop music genre highly commercial.