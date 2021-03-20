ADVERTISEMENT

DMW boss and Nigerian music star, Davido Adeleke, has revealed he will feature in another Hollywood movie after appearing in “Coming 2 America”.

In a recent interview, Davido revealed he would be featured in another Hollywood movie from the director of the blockbuster movie “Blood Diamonds”, this is as a result of his appearance in “Coming 2 America”.

He said, “I got another movie with the dude that shot ‘Blood Diamonds’. I played a taxi driver,” he stated.

The artiste who recently showered encomiums on Burnaboy and Wizkid said he’s very excited for the opportunity given to him.

Confirming the development, Chief Ebuka posted on twitter that “Davido to star on another Hollywood movie from the same director of the multi-award winning movie “Blood Diamonds.”

It seems the DMW boss is enjoying his roles in movies now than looking for controversies.