By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Aid People Change Nigeria Charity and Orphanage Organisation that legally registered as a non profit institution situated in Edo State, while its headquarters located in Dublin Ireland and other west African Countries are known for hosting most popular Nigeria’s humanitarian Awards annually “APCN Humanitarian Awards.

The Africa’s Queen of Reggae and “Happy Birthday” crooner , popularly known Evi Edna Ogholi recently became the brand Ambassador of Hope and Peace to the organization and subsequently volunteered to host the 2020 12th edition of the award online due to the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Some Nigerian mainstream artiste like Davido, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Burna Boy, King Wadada, Winning Jah, Jethro Lion and others had bagged nominations.

At the 11th edition in 2019 , the event was hosted by the lord Mayor of South Dublin Cllr Trevor Gilligan PC . The event was held at Belgard Heights Youth & Community Centre with some top Irish and Nigerian high profiled personalities in attendance.

See Nominee lists bellow:

Best Nigerian Entrepreneur of the Year

AlikoDangote

Adebayo Ogunlesi

Femi Otedola

Mike Adenuga

Folorunsho Alakija

Ambassador of Hope

2Baba Idibia

Don Jazzy

Falz

Davido

Tiwa Savage

Wizkid

Best Male Charitable Singer of the year

Flavour Nabania

Tekno Miles

M-Josh

Jossy Joe

Naxis DG

Best Female Charitable Singer of the year

Yoyo Ovi

Gee Jay

Uwa Diva

Teni Entertainer

Yemi Alade

Tsmile

Best Album of the Year

FumilongTin by Winning Jah

Africa Giant by Burna Boy

Me In Me by Naxis DG

Made In Lagos by Wizkid

Category of Hottest Single of the Year

Abule by Patoranking

Fem by Davido

Eren by SOSA F (Feat.Ik Benson)

Bless Me by Gee Jay

Believe by Skuboy

Oga by Rude Boy Oficial Okoye (Psquare)

Best New act of the Year

Frezzy

Minish

Ik Benson

Mlex Songz

Sosa F

Odion J

TSMILE

Gospel Artist of the year

Pat Edo

Sinach

Steve Edward

JudeVee

Buchi

Indigenous Artist of the Year

Influence Akaba

Don VS

Don Cliff

Akobeghian

Oriri Osayomore Joseph

Sosa F

SpiceVision

Manfesto

Odion J

Best Pop/R&B artist of the Year

Olamide

Adekunle Gold

Zlatan Ibile

Slizzy E

Kizz Daniel

Timaya

Best Female Artist of the Year

Simi

Yemi Alade

Teni

Gee Jay

Tiwa Savage

Best Male Artist of the Year

Naira Marley

NaXis DG

TTY Noni

ASHLO Weezy

Don VS

Slizzy-E

Jethro Lion

King Wadada

Best Rap Act of the Year

Sakodie

Dyckoy

Erigga Paper Boi

Snoway

M.i

Music Producer of the Year

Masterkraft

Pheelz

Don Jazzy

Abjosbeatz Studioz Joseph

Jossy Joe

Best Music Video of the Year (Artist & Director)

Fem by Davido

Greatest by Shatta Wale

Abule by Patoranking

Jojo by Darey (feat.Patoranking)

Duduke by Simi

Orionmwen by Sosa F

Best Collaboration

2baba Idibia feat. Wizkid

Davido Feat. Popocaan

Odion J feat Sosa F

Darey (feat.Patoranking)

Duduke by Simi

Most Promising Act to Watch 2020

Jethro Lion

Yoyo Ovi

Sosa F

Snoway

Olumireggae

Uwa Diva

Skuboy

Frezzy

Diaspora Artist of the Year

Winning Jah

MLEX SONGZ

Chinny Dove

Olumireggae

Sonia Aimy

African Male Artist of the Year

M-Josh

Victor AD

Ik Benson

Odion J

Slizzy E

African Female Artist of the Year

Gee Jay

Sosa F

Teni

Chidinma Ekile

Best Film Actors & Actress of the Year

BABAREXO

Thomas Jane

Sandra Aigbogun

Nosa Obaseki

Princess Pat Usoh

Uwa Diva

lancelot oduwa imasuen fan page

Category of Best Entertainment Personality of the Year

Anthony Ada Abraham (Leadership Newspapers )

Emma Ogosi (Entertainment Mogul)

Anthony Okoroji (Entertainment entrepreneurs)

Sir Victor Uwaifo (Professor of Music)

Basket mouth

Djbudetee (Talent scout &Dj)

Tony Airhenbuwa (Talent scout, Radio, DJ)

Lucky Omosigho (Obaland Tvradio)

Best Nigerian Male Comedian of the Year

Tucap

I go die

BOVI

Ayo Makun -AYNkem

Owoh /Ukwa

MC Apostlepaul Odion

Category of Best Nigerian Female Comedian of the Year

Yvonne Orji

Helen Paul

Chioma Ijeoma Omeruah – Chigul