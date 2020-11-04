By Anthony Ada Abraham,
Aid People Change Nigeria Charity and Orphanage Organisation that legally registered as a non profit institution situated in Edo State, while its headquarters located in Dublin Ireland and other west African Countries are known for hosting most popular Nigeria’s humanitarian Awards annually “APCN Humanitarian Awards.
The Africa’s Queen of Reggae and “Happy Birthday” crooner , popularly known Evi Edna Ogholi recently became the brand Ambassador of Hope and Peace to the organization and subsequently volunteered to host the 2020 12th edition of the award online due to the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.
Some Nigerian mainstream artiste like Davido, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Burna Boy, King Wadada, Winning Jah, Jethro Lion and others had bagged nominations.
At the 11th edition in 2019 , the event was hosted by the lord Mayor of South Dublin Cllr Trevor Gilligan PC . The event was held at Belgard Heights Youth & Community Centre with some top Irish and Nigerian high profiled personalities in attendance.
See Nominee lists bellow:
Best Nigerian Entrepreneur of the Year
AlikoDangote
Adebayo Ogunlesi
Femi Otedola
Mike Adenuga
Folorunsho Alakija
Ambassador of Hope
2Baba Idibia
Don Jazzy
Falz
Davido
Tiwa Savage
Wizkid
Best Male Charitable Singer of the year
Flavour Nabania
Tekno Miles
M-Josh
Jossy Joe
Naxis DG
Best Female Charitable Singer of the year
Yoyo Ovi
Gee Jay
Uwa Diva
Teni Entertainer
Yemi Alade
Tsmile
Best Album of the Year
FumilongTin by Winning Jah
Africa Giant by Burna Boy
Me In Me by Naxis DG
Made In Lagos by Wizkid
Category of Hottest Single of the Year
Abule by Patoranking
Fem by Davido
Eren by SOSA F (Feat.Ik Benson)
Bless Me by Gee Jay
Believe by Skuboy
Oga by Rude Boy Oficial Okoye (Psquare)
Best New act of the Year
Frezzy
Minish
Ik Benson
Mlex Songz
Sosa F
Odion J
TSMILE
Gospel Artist of the year
Pat Edo
Sinach
Steve Edward
JudeVee
Buchi
Indigenous Artist of the Year
Influence Akaba
Don VS
Don Cliff
Akobeghian
Oriri Osayomore Joseph
Sosa F
SpiceVision
Manfesto
Odion J
Best Pop/R&B artist of the Year
Olamide
Adekunle Gold
Zlatan Ibile
Slizzy E
Kizz Daniel
Timaya
Best Female Artist of the Year
Simi
Yemi Alade
Teni
Gee Jay
Tiwa Savage
Best Male Artist of the Year
Naira Marley
NaXis DG
TTY Noni
ASHLO Weezy
Don VS
Slizzy-E
Jethro Lion
King Wadada
Best Rap Act of the Year
Sakodie
Dyckoy
Erigga Paper Boi
Snoway
M.i
Music Producer of the Year
Masterkraft
Pheelz
Don Jazzy
Abjosbeatz Studioz Joseph
Jossy Joe
Best Music Video of the Year (Artist & Director)
Fem by Davido
Greatest by Shatta Wale
Abule by Patoranking
Jojo by Darey (feat.Patoranking)
Duduke by Simi
Orionmwen by Sosa F
Best Collaboration
2baba Idibia feat. Wizkid
Davido Feat. Popocaan
Odion J feat Sosa F
Darey (feat.Patoranking)
Duduke by Simi
Most Promising Act to Watch 2020
Jethro Lion
Yoyo Ovi
Sosa F
Snoway
Olumireggae
Uwa Diva
Skuboy
Frezzy
Diaspora Artist of the Year
Winning Jah
MLEX SONGZ
Chinny Dove
Olumireggae
Sonia Aimy
African Male Artist of the Year
M-Josh
Victor AD
Ik Benson
Odion J
Slizzy E
African Female Artist of the Year
Gee Jay
Sosa F
Teni
Chidinma Ekile
Best Film Actors & Actress of the Year
BABAREXO
Thomas Jane
Sandra Aigbogun
Nosa Obaseki
Princess Pat Usoh
Uwa Diva
lancelot oduwa imasuen fan page
Category of Best Entertainment Personality of the Year
Anthony Ada Abraham (Leadership Newspapers )
Emma Ogosi (Entertainment Mogul)
Anthony Okoroji (Entertainment entrepreneurs)
Sir Victor Uwaifo (Professor of Music)
Basket mouth
Djbudetee (Talent scout &Dj)
Tony Airhenbuwa (Talent scout, Radio, DJ)
Lucky Omosigho (Obaland Tvradio)
Best Nigerian Male Comedian of the Year
Tucap
I go die
BOVI
Ayo Makun -AYNkem
Owoh /Ukwa
MC Apostlepaul Odion
Category of Best Nigerian Female Comedian of the Year
Yvonne Orji
Helen Paul
Chioma Ijeoma Omeruah – Chigul