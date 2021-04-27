ADVERTISEMENT

BY CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

Popular music star, David Adeleke (aka Davido) has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for soap detergent product, Viva.

This was made known to the media at an event in Lagos recently by one of the largest market and distributor of hygiene cleaning products in Nigeria, Aspira.

The head, Marketing and Advertising of Aspira, Santhoush Kumar Nair disclosed at the unveiling that the choice of the musician was because he is the best in the Nigerian music industry and also hardworking.

He said, ‘‘The musician, Davido has contributed immensely to the music industry. There is a symmetry between ASPIRA and Davido’s core values and this informed our decision to choose him as our brand ambassador of our flagship product.’’

Davido in his speech said he was glad to be identified with the brand. He said, “I represent a lot of international brands and I wouldn’t have been here if the product was not A+ ( top-notch ). We live in a society where we need to be clean and hygienic and the brand supports this. We are going to be associating with the brand, ASPIRA as the bring out more products.’’