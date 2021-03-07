By Our Correspondent

DMW Boss, Davido had continued to show why he’s one of the greatest African artistes. Coming from a rumoured relationship with an estranged american based lady, the artiste hit single, “Fem” has hit 20millions views on Youtube.

According to LEADERSHIP Sunday findings, the Davido’s official video has been one of his biggest hits since its release in 2020.

Just recently, Davido was featured on popular American late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! Created and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and broadcast on ABC. The nightly hour-long show made its debut on January 26, 2003 at Hollywood Masonic Temple in Hollywood, California.