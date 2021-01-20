Joseph Biden will be sworn in today as the 46th president of the United States of America as the world anticipates a new era in the world’s most powerful nation amid unprecedented polarisation caused by outgoing President Donald Trump.

Biden had defeated Trump to emerge president-elect in the November 3, 2020 presidential election.

Biden was elected in what has been touted as the most controversial poll in the US recent election history following the refusal of President Trump to accept defeat and his constant but chaotic attempts to undermine the people’s mandate.

Trump’s antics heightened when he allegedly incited his supporters to attack the Capitol on January 6, as the Congress was set to certify the victory of Biden.

The world was stunned at the desecration of the American democracy by a sitting president, but the US institutions stood firm against what they described as inexplicable attack on US democratic values and all is set for Wednesday’s inauguration.

Security has been beefed up in the 50 states of the US as about 25,000 national guards have been deployed amid alleged threat of further violence by Trump supporters on inauguration day.

There are reports that Trump will not attend the inauguration, making him the sitting president who will not attend the inauguration of his successor since 1886.

As Biden takes over today in a low key event largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts said his first areas of focus would perhaps be to repeal some of the executive orders enacted by Trump, which alienated American allies and angered the citizens.

One of such laws, which Biden has promised to overturn on “day one”, is the Muslim Ban – the executive order that President Trump put in place restricting citizens from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

According to Aljazeera, the ban had “immediate and far-reaching consequences. It stranded refugees in third countries, divided families and denied critical healthcare to ill people. It prevented American citizens from being joined by friends and relatives for weddings, funerals and graduations and kept couples from getting married.”

Biden during his campaign said “Prohibiting Muslims from entering the country is morally wrong,” adding that “there is no intelligence or evidence that suggests it makes our nation more secure.”

Rights advocates in the US and some Muslim groups have applauded Biden’s commitment to repeal the measure, but it is not certain whether it would do enough to address the damage it caused to families over the past four years.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP yesterday, an expert in international relations and the director of Centre for China Studies, Charles Onunaiju, said the task before Biden is to unite all Americans greatly divided by the rancorous politics and pursue a policy of social reforms to include alienated groups.

He said, “Biden has a major challenge, apart from the traditional democrats who voted for him there a lot of young working people, people of colour who desire fundamental social reforms and they insist that 1% of Americans should not hold most of the resources and leaving the rest 99% with little or nothing. This is the basic contradiction of the US. So, Biden needs to break monopolies, break oligopolies and open up small businesses so that the fabled ingenuity of the American people can once again flourish.

“So, Biden must respond to the clarion call with his political base. He must respond to the expression of solidarity by the working class people who rallied round him for reform and he must seek bipartisan engagement to enact social reforms that will bring about improvement in the living condition of the diverse people of America.”

Onunaiju believes that one of the fundamental reforms is tax reform, stressing that Biden needs to expand corporate tax which were granted tax holidays by Trump.

He also warned against meddling in the internal affairs of foreign countries by way of toppling governments and regime change, which appears to be the method of the Democrats as was the case in Libya where Muamar Gaddafi was toppled and killed in 2011 and the country has remained in deep crisis for about a decade now.

“Regime Change is an obsolete method of international engagements, there is no point returning to that method. Therefore Biden must put his vision of international cooperation that will make the world safer and America safer,” he said.

On the issue of the controversial immigration policy of Trump, Onunaiju said the US under Biden may encourage immigration but for those who will improve US national aggregates and add value to its economy, adding that US has benefited immensely from immigration.

He however cautioned that there should not be undue expectations that Biden will throw up US borders.

“Anybody expecting that Biden will throw open US borders because they need immigrants is under illusion. He is not going to remove border control but at the same time he will not vilify outsiders the way Trump did by calling them thieves and insects. We can see a lot more immigration policy, but not an open border,” he said.

Labour Party Tasks Political Class To Emulate US

The Labour Party has called on the political elite in Nigeria to emulate and learn from the United States to defend democracy, the rule of law and the interest of the people at all times irrespective of their political divide.

The party in its congratulatory message to the incoming president of the United State of America, Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris said the US citizens and its institutions have shown that United States of America is indeed the beacon of democracy in the world following the catalogue of events during and after the election leading to this historic swearing in of the President.

Addressing a press conference on yesterday in Abuja, the national secretary of the party, Barrister Julius Abure also called on the international community to wade into the political crisis in Uganda and restore democracy in the African nation.

Barrister Abure while calling on Nigerian elite to emulate US democracy said, “They must use their endeavors to build our democracy and institutions to be able to defend the interest of the country in order to leave a lasting legacy for future generations just like wesaw in the United States.

“The National Assembly is hereby urged to exemplify the patriotism exhibited by the US parliamentarians who rose in defence of the country, democracy and the interest of the people.

“It is in the collective best interest of the country for the National Assembly to be a check on the Executive. Playing this role effectively is a constitutional responsibility notwithstanding whether the president and the members of the National Assembly are from the same party.

“We strongly solicit for the intervention of United State Government in the urgent need for the restoration of human dignity in the African-nation of Uganda.”