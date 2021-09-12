Since Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, public commentators and political analysts have described that visit as one of the most dynamic and result-oriented engagements ever undertaken by the governor since assumption of office two years ago.

The issues discussed at the meeting made it even more unique and reassuring, considering their irrefutable importance to national security, economic development, social cohesion and wellbeing of the people. As a matter of fact, the visit can be viewed from the prism of patriotism and responsiveness embedded in rare leadership qualities exhibited by Governor Yahaya.

So, what were the issues at stake, and to what extent would the eventual outcome of the engagement rob off on Gombe State and the nation in general? At this point, it is important to clarify that the meeting was an initiative of the effervescent Governor Yahaya to push for some germane matters of benefit to Gombe State and its people. And so when it was that time to meet with the president, the governor wasted no time in presenting and intimating the Commander-in-Chief on items in his order paper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firstly, the Gombe State governor presented to President Buhari the master plan of the Gombe Industrial Park, a monumental project conceived by the governor and named after the Nigerian leader. The Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park is designed to sit on 1000 hectares of land and is expected to utilize the Dadinkowa Hydro power plant for its energy needs. Already, the Gombe State government has approved over 16.4 billion naira contract for the construction of phase 1 of the Industrial Park, an ambitious contract sum and project never undertaken in Gombe state since the creation of the State in 1996.

After the meeting, Governor Yahaya hinted State House correspondents what the discussed with the president. He said, “We discussed the issue of Gombe Industrial Park which we awarded the contract to start in record time and it has been named after Mr. President. So, I informed him and sought his support to see that we deliver on that. You know our people are naturally peasant farmers and herders and if we’re able to put up the industrial park, we’ll have a big place that can provide opportunities for our youths in the industries within agricultural production, processing, marketing and distribution so that they will have very good means of livelihood and the economy will also improve”.

Governor Yahaya equally engaged the president on security matters vis- a- vis the comforting role Gombe State has been playing in hosting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Boko Haram afflicted states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, thereby putting a strain on the state’s social infrastructure. At the heights of the Boko Haram insurgency, Gombe State became home to many fleeing IDPs, considering its proximity to the epicentre states of the uprising and above all the relative peace Gombe enjoys at that time and even now.

This sense of hospitality displayed by the state government did come with a price as managing security in the state is gradually becoming a challenge. “For us we don’t put them in IDP camps; we allow them settle within our people and they have already acclimatised and are staying with our people but that puts a lot of strain on our resources. Schools, hospitals and other social facilities and amenities and equally security management is becoming an issue”, the Gombe State governor said.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya also intimated the president on the Gombe permanent NYSC Orientation Camp which now serves as a rehabilitation center for surrendering and repentant insurgents.

He told the president that the facility has not been formally taken over by the federal government. This development, the governor maintained, has led to a steady decline in the number of Youth Corps members being deployed to the State thereby affecting the human resource that the State need in our schools and other Government establishments.

To this end, the governor appealed to the federal government to reimburse the state with equivalent amount to set up another NYSC orientation camp in view of the fact that Gombe State government has come to realise that the de-radicalization center was no longer going to be temporary, especially now that the insurgents were surrendering in their numbers.

The governor also tabled before the president the issue of Wawa-Zange grazing reserve and the need to fast track work on the largest gazetted reserve in Nigeria. With over 144, 000 hectares, the reserve was slated to be used as a pilot project for the National Livestock Transformation Programme of the Federal Government. “We’ did request for funds. I believe that every other state will do so because you need the resources in order to implement and there is scarcity of financial resources in the state, so, we’ve requested and submitted a proposal that is fully backed by a feasibility report that indicates what we require,” he stated.

Equally discussed was the issue of oil and gas discovered in the Benue Trough, specifically in Kolmani area which is situated in Bauchi and Gombe States. It is noteworthy that since the discovery of the black gold not much was achieved in terms of exploitation for the benefit of the people. Even though the Gombe State governor acknowledges the political will and passion shown by the president since his days as the Federal Commissioner of Petroleum in the 80s and later when he became president, he however did not hesitate in appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to utilize his good office in pressurising the NNPC to commence full exploitation of the oil and gas in the Benue Trough.

To say the least, the meeting between the Gombe State governor and Nigeria’s president is one strategic engagement that will go a long way in addressing the social, economic, political, security, cultural and even religious challenges confronting the Nigerian State and its people if properly implemented.

A closer look at the issues discussed at the meeting points in clear terms the audacity, tenacity and ‘never say die spirit’ of Governor Yahaya to walk the breadth and length of every circumstance in advocating, canvassing and lobbying pivotal issues that can be beneficial not only to Gombe State and the North East sub-region but indeed the entire entity called Nigeria.

–Misilli is the director-general, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe.