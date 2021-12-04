By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Information about his planned visit to the state had spread like a wildfire all over the nooks and crannies of the state and when he finally landed at the Katsina State International Airport, at about noon on the 26th of November, 2021, the enthusiastic crowd went into a frenzy.

The Minister, Niger Delta Affairs, and former Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, is no stranger to Katsina State. Records reveal that he has so far visited the state over 10 times. He is, therefore, a well-known face in Katsina.

Akpabio was in the state to perform the ground Breaking-Ceremony for the Muhammadu Buhari Faculty of Law Building, at the Federal University of Dusen- Ma and to deliver a Pre- Convocation Lecture titled: “IMPACT OF SECURITY ON EDUCATION AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT IN NIGERIA.”

From the airport even before his arrival, virtually all available space at the arrival area of the airport had been taken over by various groups, drumming, dancing, and singing the praise of the former governor of Akwa Ibom State. The support groups at the airport to welcome him had cut across all ethnic, cultural, and religious linings. Expectedly, Akwa Ibom indigenes resident in the state came in large numbers with their traditional dancers to welcome the August visitor in November.

While Akpabio and his entourage had a hectic time, meandering through the horde of supporters at the arrival point, he was to face another ‘obstacle’ on his way out of the Airport. It took the intervention of security operatives attached to the Minister’s convoy from the state to appeal to the various women groups who came in their hundreds to welcome him to Katsina. Various women groups within and outside the state, lined up the road leading to the gate of the Airport, as they tried to catch a glimpse and wave to the Minister, while he waved to them happily with smiles in acceptance of their overture.

From the airport arrival ceremony, the Minister and his entourage made a journey of almost an hour to Dutsin-Ma, the permanent site of the federal institution where he formally laid the foundation stone for the MUHAMMADU BUHARI FACULTY OF LAW BUILDING.

Akpabio, himself a legal practitioner of over 30 years standing, said the decision to name the law building after the President was in recognition of his contributions to the rule of law and independence of the judiciary under his leadership. He specifically recalled the granting of financial autonomy to the judiciary which was made possible under the present President.

According to the legal practitioner cum politician, “ this an honor done the President, who has shown respect and love to Nigerians and the rule of law. My presence today signifies unity and love. I am very happy this Faculty of Law Building is named after the President of this great country, who has done enough for the judiciary”.

After the foundation laying ceremony, Akpabio arrived at the lecture hall for the Pre-Convocation Lecture. Clad in an academy gown of Red and Green colors, Akpabio was led in an academic procession comprising the Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, Registrar of the Institution, members of the Senate, and well-wishers which included the Interim Administrator of the NDDC, Dr. Efiong Akwa.

His citation which was read by the university’s Orator was intermittently stopped by the students, who kept singing his praise and recalling all thathe achieved as the governor of Akwa Ibom State and his activities in the Niger Delta Ministry.

In his lecture, the Minister suggested ways sustainable development in Nigeria and National security can be achieved, saying,” to a large extent, the synergy between security and education impacts substantially on the quantum and quality of development achievable in any organized society. National security is the first duty of every government, but education is the foundation of every nation. Where we are today is the fruit of our investment in education yesterday. And where Nigeria will be tomorrow is the fruit of what we invest in education today.”

The Minister announced to the admiration of the students and school management the decision of his friends and associates to contribute and donate the sum of N50m for the take-off of the building, an announcement which almost brought down the roof of the building.

At the end of the lecture, gifts and awards were presented to the Minister by the students, university management, and the various ethnic association in appreciation of his contributions to the development of the institution.

Before leaving Katsina same day, Akpabio and his entourage, largely made up of Northern leaders and stakeholders, paid a courtesy visit on the Governor of the state, Rt Hon Bello Masari, in Government House, Katsina. They both spoke on the unity of the country devoid of religious or political linings.

At the airport back to Abuja, finding his way to the aircraft that brought him was another test for the security operatives as they had to create a way for him with all the “tricks in their pocket”

ADVERTISEMENT

Akpabio left the state a fulfilled visitor, having laid the foundation for the Law Building named after his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari and delivered a thought provoking lecture on national security. By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Information about his planned visit to the state had spread like a wildfire all over the nooks and crannies of the state and when he finally landed at the Katsina State International Airport, at about noon on the 26th of November, 2021, the enthusiastic crowd went into a frenzy.

The Minister, Niger Delta Affairs, and former Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, is no stranger to Katsina State. Records reveal that he has so far visited the state over 10 times. He is, therefore, a well-known face in Katsina.

Akpabio was in the state to perform the ground Breaking-Ceremony for the Muhammadu Buhari Faculty of Law Building, at the Federal University of Dusen- Ma and to deliver a Pre- Convocation Lecture titled: “IMPACT OF SECURITY ON EDUCATION AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT IN NIGERIA.”

From the airport even before his arrival, virtually all available space at the arrival area of the airport had been taken over by various groups, drumming, dancing, and singing the praise of the former governor of Akwa Ibom State. The support groups at the airport to welcome him had cut across all ethnic, cultural, and religious linings. Expectedly, Akwa Ibom indigenes resident in the state came in large numbers with their traditional dancers to welcome the August visitor in November.

While Akpabio and his entourage had a hectic time, meandering through the horde of supporters at the arrival point, he was to face another ‘obstacle’ on his way out of the Airport. It took the intervention of security operatives attached to the Minister’s convoy from the state to appeal to the various women groups who came in their hundreds to welcome him to Katsina. Various women groups within and outside the state, lined up the road leading to the gate of the Airport, as they tried to catch a glimpse and wave to the Minister, while he waved to them happily with smiles in acceptance of their overture.

From the airport arrival ceremony, the Minister and his entourage made a journey of almost an hour to Dutsin-Ma, the permanent site of the federal institution where he formally laid the foundation stone for the MUHAMMADU BUHARI FACULTY OF LAW BUILDING.

Akpabio, himself a legal practitioner of over 30 years standing, said the decision to name the law building after the President was in recognition of his contributions to the rule of law and independence of the judiciary under his leadership. He specifically recalled the granting of financial autonomy to the judiciary which was made possible under the present President.

According to the legal practitioner cum politician, “ this an honor done the President, who has shown respect and love to Nigerians and the rule of law. My presence today signifies unity and love. I am very happy this Faculty of Law Building is named after the President of this great country, who has done enough for the judiciary”.

After the foundation laying ceremony, Akpabio arrived at the lecture hall for the Pre-Convocation Lecture. Clad in an academy gown of Red and Green colors, Akpabio was led in an academic procession comprising the Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, Registrar of the Institution, members of the Senate, and well-wishers which included the Interim Administrator of the NDDC, Dr. Efiong Akwa.

His citation which was read by the university’s Orator was intermittently stopped by the students, who kept singing his praise and recalling all thathe achieved as the governor of Akwa Ibom State and his activities in the Niger Delta Ministry.

In his lecture, the Minister suggested ways sustainable development in Nigeria and National security can be achieved, saying,” to a large extent, the synergy between security and education impacts substantially on the quantum and quality of development achievable in any organized society. National security is the first duty of every government, but education is the foundation of every nation. Where we are today is the fruit of our investment in education yesterday. And where Nigeria will be tomorrow is the fruit of what we invest in education today.”

The Minister announced to the admiration of the students and school management the decision of his friends and associates to contribute and donate the sum of N50m for the take-off of the building, an announcement which almost brought down the roof of the building.

At the end of the lecture, gifts and awards were presented to the Minister by the students, university management, and the various ethnic association in appreciation of his contributions to the development of the institution.

Before leaving Katsina same day, Akpabio and his entourage, largely made up of Northern leaders and stakeholders, paid a courtesy visit on the Governor of the state, Rt Hon Bello Masari, in Government House, Katsina. They both spoke on the unity of the country devoid of religious or political linings.

At the airport back to Abuja, finding his way to the aircraft that brought him was another test for the security operatives as they had to create a way for him with all the “tricks in their pocket”

Akpabio left the state a fulfilled visitor, having laid the foundation for the Law Building named after his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari and delivered a thought provoking lecture on national security.